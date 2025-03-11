Nigeria Shows Interest in Hosting COP32 Climate Summit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has indicated an interest in hosting the COP32 United Nations climate summit, an event where all 198 governments which have ratified the UN’s climate change convention (UNFCCC) gather to negotiate joint statements and agreements on climate change.

The government made the announcement during the visit of the chief of the UN’s climate arm, Simon Stiell, revealing that if approved, the event will take place in Lagos in 2027, Climate Home News reported.

At a symposium with Stiell in attendance, the head of the country’s climate change council, Nkiruka Maduekwe, said that Africa’s most populated city “has what it takes to host COP32”, saying during a press briefing that Nigeria has shown leadership as a “champion” of climate action.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, added that Lagos is ready to do whatever is needed to host COP32. “If Azerbaijan can host COP in Baku, why can’t Nigeria do it in Lagos?” he asked.

The environment ministry said in a post on social media platform X that Nigeria wanted to host the annual UN summit because it would boost the country’s “climate leadership, global visibility and economic opportunities”.

African nations will jointly decide which country to put forward to host COP32 and are likely to make this decision at COP30 in Brazil this November, after which it would then have to be approved by all countries by consensus at the conference.

Nigeria is the first to officially declare its interest, which Stiell said that he “welcomed” at the media briefing in Lagos. While noting that “there is a process” and there will be other bidders, he said he will “encourage Nigeria within its constituency group (the African Group)”.

The right to host a COP rotates between the UN’s five geographic blocks and COP32 in 2027 will be Africa’s turn, five years on from Egypt’s hosting of COP27 in 2022.

According to Net Zero Tracker, which analyses country’s climate plans, Nigeria is the only African country to have enshrined a target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions in law. It aims to reach net zero by 2060, a target it set in 2021.

It is also the continent’s biggest oil producer, with extensive oil drilling in its southern Delta region and offshore. It relies on oil and gas revenue for nearly half of its government budget. At COP28 in 2023, all governments agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems – though they did not say how or by when.