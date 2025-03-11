Marwa: NDLEA Officers’ Welfare Will Continue to Be My Priority

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has said he will continue to make the welfare of his officers-men and women-a priority, to ensure that they are physically and mentally fit to carry out their responsibility of curbing the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Marwa, who gave the assurance yesterday during a brief ceremony to inaugurate a state-of-the-art fitness centre for the agency’s personnel at its headquarters in Abuja, said his decision to build the gym reinforces his commitment to the health, strength, and overall well-being of officers- men and women of NDLEA-which is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He highlighted the significance of the facility in ensuring that officers remain physically and mentally fit to tackle the enormous responsibilities of combating the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

According to him, “The fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking is not just a battle of intelligence and strategy, it is also one that demands physical endurance, agility, and resilience. The nature of our work places extraordinary demands on our bodies and minds. From long hours of surveillance and enforcement operations to high-risk engagements, we must always be in top form to protect our society from the dangers of illicit drugs.”

He said regular exercise must not be seen as a luxury but a necessity, adding that “a fit officer is a more effective one who can withstand stress, react swiftly in the field, and make sound decisions under pressure. Beyond operational readiness, fitness also promotes overall health, reducing the risk of lifestyle related diseases and enhancing mental sharpness.

“This fitness centre is more than just a gym, it is an investment in our most valuable asset—our people. This is why we hope to replicate similar facilities across zonal and state commands as funds become available. Therefore, I urge every personnel of the agency within Abuja to take full advantage of this facility. Let it not be a mere structure but a place of daily transformation, where we strengthen not only our muscles but also our resolve to serve with excellence.”

He urged officers to see the inauguration of the facility as a reminder that their work requires them to be at their best physically, mentally, and professionally. “As we inaugurate this centre today, let it serve as a constant reminder that our work requires the best version of ourselves physically, mentally, and professionally. Together, let us continue to build an NDLEA that is strong, resilient, and ever-ready to fulfill its mandate.”