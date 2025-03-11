Art for Governance as Novel Approach to Gender Inclusion in Leadership

By Udora Orizu

In her #HeforShe social campaign speech in 2014, actress Emma Watson said, “Men, Gender Equality is Your Issue Too”…

The above statement resonates with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who is a strong believer that “Men of quality support women’s equality”.

Kalu who doubles as the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has been actively engaging in activities that support gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Delivering a goodwill message at a forum in 2023, the Deputy Speaker said, “It is high time we stopped underestimating the power of a woman. Everything they handle with dedication they multiply. As the chairman of the House constitution review committee, I have a lot of work in my hands to make sure the repositioning of women folks in our country is achieved.”

Since then, through bills sponsorship and other various initiatives, the deputy speaker has been focused on prioritising gender inclusion in governance.

One of such initiatives is “Art for Governance” exhibition, which leverages on art in its various expressions as a tool for advocacy, focusing on gender inclusion in leadership, particularly through the lens of the Constitution (Alteration) Bill, 2024, which seeks to reserve seats for women in the Nigerian National and State Houses of Assembly. The echoes of equity exhibition being the first of its expressions.

The Deputy Speaker through his Special Assistant on youth and women affairs, Joy Akut, stated that the Concept of “Art for Governance” encompasses more than policy formulation, legislative processes, and bureaucratic functions.

According to her, it also requires societal buy-in, cultural shifts, and emotional resonance, to bridge the gap between governance and the people by leveraging the universal language of art as a medium for advocacy and public engagement.

This innovative approach, she said, uses the power of visual and literary creativity to foster understanding, spark dialogue, and inspire action on critical national issues.

To achieve this laudable feat, the Constitution Review Committee partnered with ElectHER, Advocacy for Civic Engagement Centre (ACE Centre) and National Assembly Library Trust Fund (NALTF), and held the exhibition on March 3rd.

The event themed “Echoes of Equity”, proved that Art can be a powerful catalyst for change and help promote gender inclusion by challenging stereotypes, raising awareness, and encouraging empathy.

The Exhibition featured a competition where young artists lent their voices and their creativity to the advocacy for female inclusion. With over 150 entries from young artists, the exhibition produced top 3 artists who won special prizes for their extraordinary artworks. Their works were truly a reflection of art that imagines a world where gender equality becomes a reality.

The first prize was awarded to the artwork entitled, “Threads of Legacy” by Segun Owolabi who explained that, “This thread art piece honors Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Gambo Sawaba, and Margaret Ekpo, women whose legacies in governance, activism, and social change are often overshadowed. “Threads of Legacy” masterfully weaves Nigeria’s history, symbolizing the resilience and unity of women’s struggles across ethnic and political landscapes. The interconnected threads reclaim the narrative of women in leadership, highlighting these indomitable spirits. Their contributions, frequently fading into the margins of memory, are now brought into focus, showcasing their defiance of societal limitations. This piece underscores the transformative power of art in shaping perceptions and catalyzing meaningful social change. “Threads of Legacy” serves as a testament to the importance of youth participation in reimagining and shaping the governance of tomorrow.”

The Second prize went to Chidinma Mordi for “Side by Side”. Mordi explained that “Side by Side,” “is a visual argument for gender inclusion. Silhouetted profiles of men and women stand in balanced harmony, challenging traditional power structures. Vibrant colors—green for renewal, orange for transformation, and earthy browns for stability—reinforce the necessity of collaboration and shared vision. “Side by Side” relays that when women lead alongside men, society thrives. The faceless silhouettes emphasize equity and shared leadership, inviting viewers to imagine a future of inclusive governance. This painting, through its design, transcends individuals, highlighting the importance of collaboration across gender lines.”

And the 3rd prize went to Precious Samuel for the artwork entitled, “Reimagined: The Future in Print”. Samuel said that it is a portal to possibility, envisioning an ideal future where equitable gender representation in governance is realized. This installation, presented in a “futuristic magazine” format, celebrates women’s leadership as essential to societal progress. Through striking illustrations and innovative design, it presents bold narratives challenging present limitations, offering glimpses of a governance landscape transformed by inclusivity. It highlights how gender equity fuels socio-economic transformation, building stronger institutions and a more just society. More than a publication, this installation catalyzes reflection and dialogue, prompting viewers to consider: What would governance look like if gender equity was not an aspiration, but a reality? By engaging with these reimagined possibilities, we invite action.”

The top 3 artists won N2 million; N1.5 million and N1 million respectively. The top two prizes were later doubled by the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, CON on behalf of the first lady while the 3rd prize was doubled by Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Suleiman -Ibrahim.

Delivering his remarks, Kalu said, “Art for Governance Exhibition is a space where governance meets creativity. The question before us today is fundamental: What does an inclusive democracy truly look like? Can a nation’s governance be reimagined through the stroke of a brush, the depth of a sculpture, or the resonance of spoken word? Can art serve not only as an expression of beauty but as an instrument of advocacy, a force for equity, and a catalyst for lasting transformation? Throughout history, art has not merely reflected society—it has shaped it. From the defiant murals of liberation movements to the songs that have fueled revolutions, creative expression has given voice to the unheard and visibility to the unseen.

“Today, we wield that same transformative power to address one of the most pressing issues in Nigeria’s democracy: the systemic underrepresentation of women in governance. We see the struggles, the resilience, and the undeniable strength of women who have fought to lead, only to be met with barriers. But barriers can be broken. That is why this exhibition is not just a cultural moment—it is an advocacy tool, a visual argument, a movement in motion. The Art for Governance exhibition is anchored on a pivotal legislative effort: The Constitution (Alteration) Bill, 2024—popularly known as the Additional Seats Bill. This bill is not merely about numbers or political arithmetic; it is about justice. And as we push for its passage in the 10th Assembly, we recognize that legislative success is not achieved through legal arguments alone, but through the mobilization of hearts and minds, and this exhibition does precisely that.

“As you walk through this space, you will encounter: Visually Compelling Installations that provoke thought and demand a response on the necessity of gender inclusion. Interactive Experiences that immerse visitors in the struggles, triumphs, and aspirations of women in governance. Curated Artistic Works that weave together the intersections of art, advocacy, and leadership, offering both reflection and inspiration. This is where policy meets emotion, where governance is humanized, and where data transforms into narratives that cannot be ignored. To reiterate, dear distinguished guests, this Art for Governance exhibition is more than an event; it is a movement. It is a declaration that representation is not a privilege but a right. It is a call to reshape Nigeria’s democratic future—not just through legislative votes but through collective action, persistent advocacy, and the compelling power of artistic expression. Because this is not just about passing a bill; it is about shaping a legacy.”

On her part, Ibijoke Faborode, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ElectHER and Lead Curator, Art For Governance Exhibition, highlighted the importance of gender-inclusive governance in fostering stronger democratic institutions, improved policy outcomes, and broader socio-economic growth.

“Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, has one of the lowest rates of female political representation on the continent. With women comprising nearly 50% of the population but less than 4% of the National Assembly, the underrepresentation of women in governance remains a critical challenge to achieving inclusive democracy and sustainable development. As Nigeria moves toward the 2027 elections, bold legislative reforms like the Reserved Seats Bill can be a game changer for socioeconomic transformation. We are building the momentum needed to mainstream the Reserved Seats Bill, shift public discourse, and drive its passage. This is not just about a policy change. It is about reshaping Nigeria’s democratic landscape to reflect the full strength of its people”, she said.

Also speaking, the co-curator and SA to the Deputy Speaker on Youth and Women Affairs, Joy Akut, said “We are highlighting the power of young voices in shaping our nation’s future through this. Our youth are at the heart of nation-building, and their perspectives must be included in critical conversations, especially those that define governance and leadership. Through this competition, we sought to not only support their talent but to ensure their voices are heard in this important dialogue of equity and inclusion.”

The event was well attended by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, ably represented by wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Suleiman –Ibrahim; House leadership; Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite; HRM Olori Atuwatse III; Diplomatic community; Managing Director of Transcorp, Uzo Oshogwe; Civil Society Organisations; and so many other notable personalities who expressed their commitment to ensuring the passage of the Special Seats Bill, which aims to increase women’s representation in governance.

