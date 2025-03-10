PAACA Engages Stakeholders on Electoral Reforms in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) recently engaged stakeholders in Adamawa State to discuss electoral reforms.

According to Mr. Isaah Amonye, Senior Programmes Manager of PAACA, the goal of this initiative is to facilitate inclusive dialogue among citizens from diverse backgrounds on electoral reform and constitutional amendment

He said this was effort aims at enhancing public understanding and awareness of electoral reform, ultimately compiling and presenting citizen-derived recommendations to the National Assembly and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for consideration

“PAACA initiative is crucial in promoting credible elections and democratic governance in Nigeria as, a proper understanding of the Electoral Act is essential for citizens to hold the electoral process accountable and ensure transparency in elections.

“The organisation has also stressed the importance of voter education in sustaining democracy in Nigeria.”

“By equipping citizens with knowledge about electoral processes, PAACA aims to empower them to make informed decisions at the polls.

“To achieve this, PAACA has been engaging citizens, political parties, and civil society organizations in discussions on electoral reform. The organization has also emphasized the need for citizens to familiarize themselves with the Electoral Act and participate in the electoral process,” he said.

Amonye said some of the key areas of focus for PAACA’s initiative include: Electoral Reform PAACA is working to promote credible elections and democratic governance in Nigeria.

He said that voter Education is the organisation is emphasizing the importance of voter education in sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

Amonye added that citizen engagement PAACA is engaging citizens, political parties, and civil society organizations in discussions on electoral reform.

Electoral Act the organization is stressing the importance of citizens familiarizing themselves with the Electoral Act.

He said by promoting inclusive dialogue and enhancing public understanding of electoral reform, PAACA’s initiative is a significant step towards promoting democratic governance in Nigeria.