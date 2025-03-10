ipNX Commemorates Africa Safer Internet Day 2025

Emma Okonji

In commemoration of Africa Safer Internet Day 2025, ipNX Retail Division hosted an interactive cybersecurity webinar, equipping Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) owners, remote workers, young adults, IT professionals, and senior citizens with essential strategies to safeguard their digital activities.

Themed: ‘Preparing for the Next Generation of Cyber Threats- Emerging Trends and Strategies for Defense’ the webinar featured insightful discussions led by cybersecurity experts Blessing Ezeobioha, who is a Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst at Cytek, and Adesina Odukoya, Head of Information Systems and Technology at ipNX Nigeria Limited.

Speaking at the event, Ezeobioha emphasised the urgent need for cybersecurity awareness in today’s digital landscape. “Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and anyone can fall victim to online threats. Business owners must prioritize training their employees, as they are often the weakest link in social engineering attacks,” she noted.

Odukoya highlighted the role of emerging technologies in strengthening cyber defense. “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning are powerful tools in cybersecurity. To stay ahead of cyber threats, individuals and businesses must regularly update their systems and leverage the latest security technologies,” Odukoya said.

Head of Retail Sales Akintunde Taiwo, said: “At ipNX, we recognize that cybersecurity is not just a necessity but a responsibility. Through initiatives like this webinar, we empower individuals and businesses with the knowledge to navigate the digital world securely. By fostering cybersecurity awareness, we continue to provide value beyond connectivity, ensuring that our customers and communities remain protected digitally.”