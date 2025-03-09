Chief Judge Bows to Pressure, Reassigns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case to Another Judge

Alex Enumah

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has bowed to the pressure by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his legal team and reassigned his case to a different judge.



Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed this development in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Kanu had previously requested that Justice Binta Nyako recuse herself from presiding over the seven-count terrorism charge brought against him by the federal government.



While Justice Nyako stepped down and transferred the case file back to the Chief Judge for reassignment, the file was later returned to her—a move that Kanu strongly opposed.

On February 20, Kanu’s legal team wrote to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, seeking her intervention.



Ejimakor revealed that on Friday, March 7, the legal team received two official letters regarding Kanu’s case—one from the Chief Justice of Nigeria and another from the Chief Judge.



According to him, the IPOB leader is ready to face his trial because he is convinced of his innocence.

He added that Kanu expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief Justice of Nigeria for her sound administrative discretions and the dispatch with which she responded to their request.



“Yesterday, before the legal team conducted our routine visitation to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we received two separate official letters regarding his case. The letters are momentous and somewhat pyrrhic.

“One letter was from the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, responding to a recent letter we had written to her, seeking her prompt administrative intervention (as the administrative head of the Nigerian judiciary) on the matter of a proper and lawful reassignment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case, following the recusal of the judge that was conducting it.



“The other letter was from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, informing us that the case has been reassigned to another judge of the Federal High Court,” the statement read.

Upon receiving the letters, Ejimakor noted that Kanu instructed his legal team to publicly express “sincere gratitude to the CJN for her sound administrative discretion and the promptness with which she responded to their request.”

“He also expressed his profound appreciation to members of the general public who publicly supported our righteous demands that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case be reassigned to another judge, as the law demands.



“To be clear, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always been ready to stand trial because he is firmly convinced of his innocence. However, the perverse events of the past six months (from September 2024, when the recusal happened) posed significant dangers to his constitutional rights, particularly his right to a fair and speedy hearing. It was in light of this that we resorted to taking extraordinary measures to ensure that his case is properly reassigned and conducted by the law.



“Now that the authorities have taken the initial steps to uphold the law, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his legal team will take stock and focus on zealous preparation for his defence,” Ejimakor explained.