Reinstated Lagos Speaker Obasa Pursues Legal Battle Over January Removal, Insists Lawsuit Remains Relevant

Wale Igbintade

The reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is pressing forward with his lawsuit at an Ikeja High Court, challenging the allegations leveled against him by 35 lawmakers that led to his removal on January 13, 2025.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, the case was adjourned to Monday, March 10, 2025, for the hearing of all applications, including Mr. Obasa’s originating summons.

His counsel, Afolabi Fasanu, SAN, argued that despite Mr. Obasa’s re-election, the lawsuit remains relevant.

He maintained that the Speaker is contesting the allegations in the removal notice—ranging from fraud and high-handedness to abuse of office and gross misconduct—on the grounds that he was denied a fair hearing.

Meanwhile, Romeo Michael, counsel for the 34 lawmakers (listed as the third to thirty-sixth defendants), asserted that even if Mr. Obasa withdraws his suit due to his reinstatement, their counterclaim remains valid.

The lawmakers are seeking a court declaration that his removal was constitutional under Section 92 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, rather than being governed solely by the rules of the Lagos Assembly.

Obasa filed the suit (ID/9047GCM/2025) contesting the constitutionality of the Lagos State House of Assembly’s sitting and proceedings during a recess, which occurred without the Speaker reconvening the House or delegating authority.

The suit addresses the constitutionality of the Lagos State House of Assembly’s proceedings on January 13, 2025, when Obasa was allegedly impeached as Speaker.

Obasa’s application presents nine grounds, including interpretations of various sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), as well as the Rules and Standing Orders of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The claimant seeks the court’s interpretation of Sections 36, 90, 92(2)(c), 101, and 311 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), in relation to Order V, Rule 18(2), and Order II, Rule 9(1)(ii)(iii)(iv)(v)(vi)(vii)(viii) of the Lagos State House of Assembly Rules, which have constitutional status.

Justice Pinheiro has scheduled , March 10, 2025, for the hearing of all applications, including Obasa’s originating summons.