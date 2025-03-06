Tinubu Greets Obasanjo at 88

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Laleye Dipo in Minna





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said the policies and reforms of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s era, both as military and civilian leader, impacted the lives of Nigerians positively.

Tinubu made the statement while paying tribute to Obasanjo on his 88th birthday.

In a congratulatory message personally signed, the president, who described Obasanjo as sometimes controversial, said he was an extraordinary leader and statesman.

But Obasanjo, who made some remarks on the occasion of his birthday, warned that Africans might go back into slavery if they forgot their dark history, painful past, and failed to chart a new way forward.

Prominent Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and governors, also congratulated Obasanjo on his birthday, describing him as one of Nigeria’s foremost leaders.

Tinubu said Obsanjo’s regular interventions in the national discourse had helped to shape public policies and check the leadership.

The president stated in the congratulatory message, “Today, as former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo turns 88, I pay a special tribute to an extraordinary leader and statesman, who has made enormous contributions to Nigeria’s development and whose life for the past six decades is woven deeply into the fabric of Nigeria’s history.

“Providence has constantly thrust General Obasanjo to the forefront at critical junctures in Nigeria’s story. He served the country meritoriously in the Nigerian Army.

“As a Colonel, fate beckoned on him while commanding the Third Marine Division to receive the instrument of surrender from Col. Philip Effiong, the Biafran Army Commander, signalling the end of Nigeria’s 30-month civil war.

“General Obasanjo also made history as the military leader, who took over the reins of power following General Murtala Mohammed’s death in 1976. He completed the administration’s transition programme and successfully handed power to a civilian regime in 1979.

“Twenty years later, in 1999, he emerged as civilian president, freed from prison a year earlier, to herald the rebirth of another democratic dispensation, which recently clocked 25 years and still counting.

“During the two eras, General Obasanjo implemented critical policies and reforms and made important decisions that profoundly impacted the lives of many Nigerians. As the head of state, he consistently demonstrated a selfless commitment to national unity, peace, and progress.”

Tinubu added, “Out of office, only a few will deny that the former president continues to wield considerable influence among the political elite at home and is well-regarded abroad, where he is an ambassador of global peace and a troubleshooter.

“His tireless efforts in conflict resolution, advocacy for good governance, and dedication to Pan-Africanism through institutions like the African Union and the United Nations are testaments to his statesmanship.

“Sometimes controversial, former President Obasanjo’s regular interventions in national affairs have helped shape public policies and acted as a check on leadership. I thank General Obasanjo for his onerous contributions to Nigeria. I commend him for his statesmanship and leadership.

“At 88, the former president is still gaining strength. I pray that God Almighty will grant him the grace and strength to live for more years so the nation and Africa can continue to benefit from his wisdom and knowledge.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this great patriot. Happy 88th Birthday, President Obasanjo!”

Obasanjo: Africa May Return to Slavery If

Obasanjo warned that Africans might go back into slavery if they forgot their history. He said Africa had yet to recover from the effects of slave trade it suffered, over two centuries after.

The former president made the remarks during his 88th birthday celebration and unveiling of two books, held within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The books titled, “Lest we Forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation,” and, “Nigeria: Past and the Future,” are authored by Obasanjo.

The event attracted eminent personalities from different walks of life, including traditional rulers, former and sitting governors, captains of industry, as well as expatriates and people from the academia.

Obasanjo said there was need for Africans to acknowledge their history, learn from it, and use it as a foundation for building a better future, in order to avoid a return into slavery.

According to him, forgetting the devastating impact of slavery on Africa would not only affect the present but equally jeopardise the future of the continent.

Obasanjo said, “We must not forget slavery, whether transatlantic or trans-Sahara slave trade, they have the same effect on us. If we forget, not only will we continue to suffer from the effect, but we will be re-enslaved again.

“We haven’t come out from the one we have suffered for more than two centuries. It is for us to see where we have gone wrong without any exception as a group and seek the way out.

“For me, I am an incurable optimist about Nigeria. Yes, the situation is bad, no doubt, but I believe that in my lifetime, we will have a Nigerian that we will be proud of.”

Director-General, Nigerian Institute for International Affairs, who was the guest lecturer at the event, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, disclosed that over 12.5 million people were trapped in modern slavery in Africa.

Osaghae said the number represented about 60 per ent of the global total of 20.9 million enslaved people.

According to him, “For Africa to really experience true liberation, there is need for another independence of meaningful decolonisation, where Africans will firmly confront the devils of colonisation.”

In his goodwill message, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele, poured encomium on Obasanjo, describing him as a leader of thought and a true African leader.

“He continues to be a leader of thought. He has not only impacted Nigeria but also Africa and the world. He is strong, active, and purposeful in guiding the next generation,” he said.

Among those present were Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; presidential candidate of Labour Party in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi; former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Meanwhile, tributes continued to pour in for Obasanjo from across the country.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku described Obasanjo as a rare gem and precious gift to Nigeria.

Writing on X, the former vice president stated, “Baba, even your opponents will concede that your commitment to the unity of Nigeria is bar none. You have, ever since you happened on our country’s leadership landscape, pursued deliberate policies of inclusiveness and promotion of a one Nigeria agenda.

”On this score, you’ve been consistent and given your all. It was an honour to have served with you in advancing a pan-Nigerian agenda to give everyone, irrespective of tribe and tongue, religion or political inclinations, the opportunity to thrive for the greater good of our people and beloved country.

”On this occasion of your 88th birthday, I, on behalf of my family and team, join millions in Nigeria and worldwide to wish you a happy birthday. I wish you more years in good health and service to our country and humanity.”

Peter Mbah

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, said Obasanjo was not only a consummate nationalist, but also Nigeria’s gift to the world.

Mbah said on his verified X handle, “It is a great honour for me to felicitate former President, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, on his 88th birthday.

“Chief Obasanjo is an international icon, elder statesman, consummate leader, and quintessential global citizen, who by dint of tenacity, hard work, and fate, has played important roles in Nigeria’s political development and in shaping African and global affairs.

“He midwifed the transition to democratic rule as a military ruler in 1979 and as a man of destiny, he emerged from a widely condemned incarceration to take up the onerous task of rebuilding Nigeria’s international image and economy as the first elected President in the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

“While you may not always agree with all his views, his love for his country and Africa as well as the fact that he speaks and acts from the depth of his conviction and conscience is never in doubt.

“Therefore, it is my pleasure to salute and celebrate Chief Olusegun Matthew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo, GCFR, the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, a pan Nigerian, unapologetic patriot, Pan-Africanist, and a man of courage and principle on his special day.

“On behalf of my family, Government and good people of Enugu State, I pray God to grant him many more years in sound health that we may continue to draw from his wealth of knowledge, experience, and international goodwill as we strive to build the Nigeria of our dreams.”

Caleb Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, described Obasanjo as a statesman of immense wisdom.

In a congratulatory message by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, the governor said, “General Obasanjo is a reservoir of knowledge, a statesman of immense wisdom, and a mentor to numerous Nigerians, both in the military and in the democratic space, where he played a pivotal role in nurturing leaders.”

Mutfwang praised Obasanjo’s commitment to national unity and peace, emphasising that his selfless service to Nigeria and humanity remains a testament to his enduring legacy.

He commended the remarkable contributions of the former president, stating that his leadership between 1999 and 2007 laid a strong foundation for the country’s democracy, economic growth, security framework, and overall stability.

Describing him as a symbol of hope and a solution-driven leader, the governor acknowledged Obasanjo’s relentless pursuit of strategies to address Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges.

Mohammed Bago

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State described Obasanjo as a committed and patriotic leader, who used the best part of his years to ensure peace, unity, and stability of Nigeria and the African continent.

Bago’s comments were contained in the 88th birthday congratulatory message to the former president.

In the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor said the former Nigerian leader had become “a living legend” because of his impact in Nigeria and other African countries.

Bago added that Obasanjo “is among leaders who have had very rare opportunities to serve the country both as a military head of state and democratically elected president where he performed remarkably well”.

He said, “The celebrant has undoubtedly written his name in gold, and he stands tall among great African leaders.”

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Businessman and former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, said Obasanjo was a towering figure in Nigeria’s political history and a global statesman, whose impact transcended generations.

In a release by his media unit, Olawepo-Hashim lauded Obasanjo’s contributions to Nigeria’s political stability, economic reforms, and diplomatic engagements, emphasising his pivotal role in the country’s democratic transition between 1998 and 1999.

Olawepo-Hashim stated, “At a defining moment in our nation’s history, I had the privilege of working closely with him during Nigeria’s return to democracy. I witnessed his unwavering determination to steer the country towards a democratic path despite the complex political challenges of the time.

“Baba, your life is a testament to service, resilience, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria, Africa, and global peace and understanding.

“From your days as a young officer in the Nigerian Army to your role in the civil war, your leadership as Head of State, and your transformational tenure as a democratically elected President, you have remained a towering figure in our national history.”

He prayed for Obasanjo’s health and strength, saying, “On this special day, I celebrate his wisdom, courage, and enduring contributions to humanity. May God bless him with many more years in good health and strength.”