Seek Information on Export Potential, NEPC Tells Nigerian Manufacturers

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has tasked manufacturers of made-in-Nigeria goods to seek information on how to export their products to the outside world.

The NEPC said one of the causes of problems confronting Nigerian manufacturers in exporting their goods was their inability to seek information on procedure they should follow on export market.

The Head of Product and Marketing Department of NEPC, Ogun State office, Hadiza Kashiat, stated this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at Strategic Focus Group meeting organised by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on made-in-Nigeria products.

The meeting had in attendance various stakeholders including some manufacturers, representatives of Nigeria Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (OGCCIMA), Small, Medium Enterprise Development of Nigeria (SMEDAN), National Association of Small Scale Industry (NASENI), Faculty of Engineering of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAB) among others.

The theme of the meeting is: ‘Made in Nigeria for Everyone’, and focused on challenges confronting manufacturing in Nigeria and suggestions of solutions. The meeting, which was the fourth in the series, had earlier taken place in Lagos, Kano and Kaduna States.

While speaking on the difficulties being encountered when trying to export their products, Kashiat asked the manufacturers to contact the NEPC for necessary assistance.

She said: “Many manufacturers do not seek information on what they need to export their products. In most cases, if we give publications on these requirements, most Nigerians will not read them. It is not enough for us to complain. We need to make use of information made available to us.”

On issue of how to transport their products to the West African markets due to lack of shipping line plying the route, the NEPC official said she was ready to link them to truck operators.

Equally, Kashiat urged Nigerians to change their perception about Nigeria-made-product

She argued that most of the locally made products being rejected by Nigerians are more durable and of better quality than imported products, adding that the nation’s economy will not grow if Nigerians continue to reject them.

He said: “As Nigerians, we have to change your perception about a lot of things. We need to look inward and see that this is our country. A lot of made-in-Nigeria products are good. Many products are going out of this country and are being rebranded when they get to other countries.

“For instance, Nigerian lubricant is one of the best in the world. We have ginger and palm oil. Malaysia still comes to Nigeria to export palm oil. How do we look at our product, if we continue to reject our own products, then how do we grow our economy?”

Expressing concerns about poor perception about made-in-Nigeria products, NASENI team leader at the event, Mr. Babajide Soyya, stated that the low demand for made-in-Nigeria products was not only affecting the economy but also leading to unemployment, as jobs are being exported to other countries that produce goods imported into Nigeria.

Against this narrative, Soya revealed that NASENI is engaging stakeholders to gather insights on how to effectively promote and encourage the use of Nigerian products and services.

To achieve this goal, he said NASENI is collaborating with various industries and empowering skilled labor, adding that the agency is also visiting firms and signing Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with industries to strengthen local manufacturing and drive technological innovation.

Soya said: “NASENI is engaging focus groups to gather information from stakeholders on how we can come in properly to promote and encourage the use of our products and services. We are collaborating with various industries and empowering skilled labor to drive technological innovation and boost local production.

“My message for Nigerians is please patronize made-in-Nigeria products. We are visiting firms, signing MOU with industries, and empowering skilled labour.

Representing the NACCIMA, Mr. Ibrahim Bada, stated that one of the major factors affecting made-in-Nigeria is high cost of production, which according to him is influenced by high costs of power and transportation.

He lamented that the cost of production is so high that several companies have left the shores of the country.

“I think one of the major factors affecting Nigerian made products is the high cost of production. Several businesses are struggling to start because of these factors. Those who are fortunate to have gas are lamenting too because they pay in dollars. And for those that rely on power, once the light is taken, to get diesel becomes a problem due to high cost,” he stated.