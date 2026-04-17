The decision to make Dr. Obafemi Hamzat the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, for the 2027 election, is certain to change the tenor of the race, writes Olawale Olaleye

The first title idea for this piece is: “The Patient Dog”. It fits in many respects. In fact, an average reader will easily relate. Unfortunately, it may also sound or appear as though embracing or seeking the pity party.

But to situate in context – both in form and content – the thrust of this intervention, the eventual header, “Lucky Lagos” is quite defining, too.

It dissects the very essence of the subject within the entire echo system of the state’s political arrangements and the interdependence of their relationships.

Beyond the smiles of his many years of struggles is the fact that the candidacy of Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, as the governorship standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State, throws up many firsts.

What are they?

This is going to be the first time since the return to civil rule in 1999, that anyone, who had truly desired to be the governor of Lagos, is being put forward to realise his dream with the consent of all who matter, chorusing: “Hamzat lo kan”.

From Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and the incumbent, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – they all were products of accidents. Even for the man, who chose them all as successors, they were his last minute choices, albeit with unintended consequences in some instances.

Hamzat has not only waited 12 years to realise this dream, he has refused to consider other offers for the sake of realising his lifelong ambition of becoming the Lagos governor.

Here is another first. Since the return to civil rule in Lagos, no deputy had succeeded his principal. For any of the deputies, who had dared to dream, that dream died in them.

Perhaps, Otunba Femi Pedro, the new ambassador-designate to Australia, will someday tell his story in his memoirs. Hamzat, however, dreamt and that dream is slowly coming to fruition. The result of waiting on God’s time. Maybe.

Directly following this succession dream is the fact that this is first time that the concept of continuity is being realised in the artery of Lagos politics. After eight years as deputy governor, the phrase, “hitting the ground running” is just about to live its actual meaning.

It is an advantage that should not go to waste. The amount of information and access to the inner workings of the government at his disposal cannot be wished away. They naturally put him in a better stead than any other aspirant can come close to.

In 2019, when the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat ticket was marketed to the voting public, a familiar line was conceptualised. It was that Lagos was getting two governors for the price or effort of one.

The strength that Hamzat boasts is not oblivious to members of the public except for mischief-makers.

That he is both politically inclined and vast in administration as well as good leadership are clear indications that his governorship might be coming at a most auspicious time in the life of the state.

With a bag full of experience and network of contacts built over the years, Lagos is pushing forward a man that is certain to further change the face of governance and redefine its spirit for the overall growth and development.

Away from political leanings and biases tailored towards any ideology, Hamzat is not just a man of creative thinking and capacity, he is always open to sound ideas, but the ideas must be sound in their true sense, because he functions with facts and figures. This, of course, reflects his predilection as a scientist.

Something is however noteworthy about his choice. He’s so far taken nothing for granted, even if anyone thinks he is at an advantage with critical endorsements by the political establishment.

While some have continued to chant “crucify him” because they thought the supreme leader has anointed him and his governorship is therefore a fait accompli, he is still doing the ideal thing as a thoroughbred politician by first treading the path of rigorous consultations.

Hamzat is not sitting back to be crowned the APC governorship candidate in Lagos, he is taking the bull by the horn by consulting heavily across the state and demonstrating his gravitas.

He’s been visiting core members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and some of his predecessors, including Babatunde Fashola, SAN. This way, Hamzat has fulfilled the first creed of the Lagos Political Family – power is not served a la carte.

Interestingly, while some other interested aspirants and their supporters, who just woke up to this reality, have been pushing the anti-endorsement narrative and dancing round the state in totally unrelated rallies, the truth is that they are all seeking the supreme leader’s approval since it makes the path to the governorship easier for anyone at all.

But, like a donkey which they all desire to ride to the promised land, the donkey is also at liberty to choose who it wants on its back. The leader is equally an interested party and will definitely not look away from how things pan out.

Thus, Hamzat’s endorsement, nonetheless, it is still not a settled matter. The party always holds a primary election to give legitimacy to the choice of its candidate.

Fashola partook in a primary exercise to emerge candidate of the party. Ambode, too, did, same as Sanwo-Olu. Hamzat’s path won’t be different. There’ll be a primary election even if anyone can predict the outcome. After all, consensus is a democratic ingredient.

Much as the ruling party and its leadership in Lagos might have gambled for the past 19 years with their choices of governorship materials, even though they’ve largely turned out great choices, Hamzat is neither a gamble nor an accident. That is the game changer.

For those, who do not know Hamzat, this prognosis may be considered early, the truth is that Lagos is lucky with the APC choice of a pedigreed administrator, who has dedicated many years to the service of the state and the love of his country.