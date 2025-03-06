NECO Purchases N500m Optimal Mark Registration Machine

*Says it will enhance credibility, efficiency, security

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has acquired a high performance Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Scanner worth N500 million which it says will enhance efficiency, Credibility and Security of its examinations.

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi at the inauguration of the newly Installed scanning machine at the ICT Department in Minna on Thursday, said it was part of the Council’s efforts to improve accuracy, speed and reliability in its examination process.

Prof. Wushishi disclosed that the Scantron Insight 1500c is a high performance OMR Scanner known for its precision, speed and ability to handle large volume of scripts efficiently.

He explained that, “with this new addition, we will significantly enhance our data processing capabilities, ensuring faster and more accurate results processing for millions of candidates across the world”.

“The scanning machine cost about N500 million. It has the capacity to simultaneously scan and score OMR sheets, and this is to enhance efficiency, Credibility and Security of its examinations.

According to him, the newly acquired scanner has the capability to scan over 15,000 OMR sheets per hour and 250 per minute.

Prof. Wushishi explained that the acquisition of the high-speed scanner is a testament to NECO’s commitment to leveraging technology in all its examination processes.

The Director ICT Department, Mr. Goddy Usioboh, in his address, said the acquisition of the new scanner aligns with NECO’s Vision of delivering World-class examination services while maintaining the integrity of its assessment.

The Technical Adviser from Scantron Company, Minessota, USA, Mr. Tom Harry who trained the staff of the ICT Department on the Operations of the new scanning machine, expressed satisfaction with the staff high level of dedication and diligence during the training.