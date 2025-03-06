Igweship Tussle: Soludo Stops Anambra Monarch from Parading Self as King

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has stopped a supposed monarch of Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area, Augustine Chinedu Emelube, from parading himself as monarch.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, who made the declaration on behalf of the governor, said the election that brought Emelube was illegal.

Nwabunwanne said the cancellation of the election was because it was conducted against a pending matter in court and would not be recognised by the government.

Nwabunwanne said there was no traditional ruler or Igwe cabinet in Oba community because there is a pending court matter relating to the conduct of the traditional rulership election when it was conducted.

Reacting to this, a contestant against the restrained Emelube, Mr. Chukwuma Ananti, hailed the decision of the state governor in stopping his opponent from parading himself as the monarch of the community.

Ananti, who spoke to journalists on the decision, called for the full implementation of the consent judgment, which provides that the election into the position shall be based on zoning.

He also called for the president-general of the community to be restrained from further conducting the election because he has shown manifest bias in the matter.

The contestant said: “The matter of Oba Igweship election was resolved through a ‘terms of settlement’ contained in the consent judgement which asked Oba people to continue and conclude the election according to the zoning arrangement.

“The Commissioner for Local Government in his wisdom called off the election because some people went to court but unfortunately the president-general of Oba ignored the directive and went ahead to conduct the illegal election,” he said.