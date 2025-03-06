Group Slams Abia PDP over Wabara’s Purported Expulsion, Says Joke Going Too Far

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has been flayed over its purported expulsion of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

The former Senate President was on Tuesday expelled from the state PDP after being placed on suspension since February 11, 2025, even though the national leadership of the party rejected it.

But a pressure group in the party under the aegis of ‘PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress’ flayed the leadership of Abia PDP, saying that: “The purported expulsion” of the BoT chairman represents “a joke taken too far.”

The group in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Mr. Emeka Yellow Ikpegbu, and made available to the media in Umuahia, knocked the state party leadership for disrespecting Wabara.

It said that the action of the Abia PDP under the leadership of Elder Abraham Amah amounted to engaging in “a futile hatchet job by desperate political hirelings with seared conscience.”

According to the group, “We are not surprised at this shameless dance by these characters and their paymasters knowing their antecedents,” adding that the ultimate aim of the anti-democratic forces in PDP was to remove the BoT chairman.

It noted that Senator Wabara became the target of APC agents in PDP because of his uncompromising posture in the crisis rocking the Rivers State chapter of the party; and the tussle over the position of the PDP National Secretary.

The group pointed out that the Wabara-led BoT’s “refusal to sell PDP to political merchants and their agents bent on foisting one party state on Nigeria is the genesis of all the crisis in the PDP.

“PDP members are solidly behind the BoT chairman and his colleagues, as well as our governors and other progressives in their patriotic efforts to give Nigeria a better alternative in 2027.”

Amah had on February 11, 2025, announced the suspension of Wabara for praising the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, last year, which the state leadership of PDP considered as anti-party activity.

But Wabara and the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP had dismissed the suspension as null and void. Nonetheless, Wabara remained defiant, saying that nobody would gag him for speaking his mind on a factual reality in his state (Abia).

An Abia State High Court in Ukwa last week stopped Abia PDP from enforcing the suspension of Senator Wabara only for them to proceed with expulsion of the party’s BoT chairman.

The PDP Frontier for Change, therefore, chided Amah for violating a court order, saying: “There is a pending court injunction restraining Amah and his group from taking any action against Senator Wabara.

“This matter is already in court, and if Amah and his co-travellers are serious, let them meet the BoT chairman in court and stop entertaining themselves in the media.”

It insisted that the purported expulsion, like the earlier suspension, “does not hold water (as) Amah and his group of entertainers lack the legitimacy to expel or even suspend the BoT chairman.”

The group stated that “Wabara is so pre-occupied with the restoration and revival of the PDP that he does not have time for attention seekers like Amah and his crew of comedians.”

It questioned the legitimacy of the Amah-led Abia PDP SEC, arguing that “Abia State chapter of the PDP has no leadership at the moment until a valid congress is conducted.”