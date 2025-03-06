Dallas OAU Alumni Awards Scholarship to 104 Students

The second edition of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Alumni Association, Dallas Branch scholarship initiative, otherwise known as the Dallas Scholars Award 2025 has been held at the university campus, where it awarded scholarships to 104 students, spanning all 13 faculties of the university.

The value of the scholarship worth N20.8 million for the 2025 academic year, is a hundred per cent increase from the 2024 edition when 52 beneficiaries were awarded the scholarship, which brings the total number of beneficiaries 156.

At the ceremony, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Yomi Daramola, who represented the Vice Chancellor, expressed profound gratitude to God and the Dallas Alumni Branch for their commitment to academic excellence with the scholarship award.

“We are delighted to witness the growth of this noble initiative as our university takes pride in having alumni that is deeply committed to enhancing learning and the experience of our students in various ways, as Dallas Alumni Branch has consistently demonstrated its dedication to supporting students amid economic challenges,” he stated.

The President of the Dallas Branch, Mr. Dolapo Ajayi, while speaking with the media, he explained the competitive nature of the scholarship stating that the committee received 1,350 applications for the 2025 edition, including submissions from students from other tertiary institutions.

The Scholarship Chairman of the Dallas Branch, Tokunbo Adejuyigbe, while welcoming the beneficiaries into the Dallas Scholars Cohort, emphasised the importance of introducing them to the cohort mentoring programme, which aims to provide holistic support to the recipients.

Former President of Dallas Branch, now OAU Alumni United States President, Adeolu Esho, said: “Dallas Branch, aims to challenge other branches in the USA, UK including Nigeria to be united in supporting academically determined students who possess good character.”