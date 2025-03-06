Babaeko Makes ‘2025 Black At Dare List’

Raheem Akingbolu

Chief Executive Officer, X3M Group, Steve Babaeko has been honoured by Black At as one of the top black executives reshaping the creative industry towards models rooted in authenticity, representation, and cultural relevance.

The 2025 Black At Dare (Dream, Act, Reimagine, Empower) List released recently, recognised Babaeko as one of the creatives breaking boundaries across advertising, media, entertainment, and technology, fostering inclusive storytelling, and driving business growth, while setting new standards for innovation and cultural influence.

Announcing the list, CEO, Black At, Peter Ukhurebor, emphasised the importance of diverse voices in shaping the creative space. “The future of creativity lies in diverse voices leading the conversation. Black executives are not just participating in this shift, they’re leading it, creating space for new ideas, new perspectives, and game-changing innovation,”Ukhurebor stated.

Commenting on the recognition, Babaeko said: “I’m truly honored to be recognized by Black At as one of the top Black executives reshaping the creative industry. This recognition is not just for me but for every visionary pushing creative and storytelling boundaries. Creativity has the power to change narratives, break barriers, and inspire generations and X3M Ideas remain committed to that mission. Thank you to Black At for this acknowledgment. Let’s keep building, innovating, and elevating.”