After Three Years of 5G Commercial Rollout, 4G Maintains Highest Penetration Level across Networks

Emma Okonji

With the high level hype that came with the commercial rollout of 5G technology in 2022, with regards to its high connectivity speed and lowest latency period, telecoms subscribers were quick to believe that the adoption rate of 5G will be much faster than the 2G, 3G and 4G technologies that were deployed before 5G technology.

But the reverse is the case, as 2G and 4G technologies are still widely utilised far and above 5G, with 4G still maintaining the lead, three years after 5G was rolled out in Nigeria.

Recent statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, showed that more telecoms subscribers utilise 2G and 4G technologies than 5G technology, with 4G having the highest market share-47.23, followed by 2G with a percentage market share of 41.63, while 5G penetration remained at the lowest ebb, with a percentage market share of 2.54 as at January 2025.

THISDAY analysis of the NCC numbers showed that as at January 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 1.11, while 2G had 57.58 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 31.75 percentage market share.

In February 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 1.18, while 2G had 57.55 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 32.11 percentage market share.

In March 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 1.24, while 2G had 56.97 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 32.74 percentage market share.

In April 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 1.31, while 2G had 56.22 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 33.56 percentage market share.

In May 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 1.73, while 2G had 44.86 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 42.63 percentage market share.

In June 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 1.81, while 2G had 44.30 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 43.35 percentage market share.

In July 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 1.95, while 2G had 42.72 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 44.90 percentage market share.

In August 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 2.12, while 2G had 41.36 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 46.28 percentage market share.

In September 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 2.19, while 2G had 43.53 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 44.96 percentage market share.

In October 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 2.33, while 2G had 42 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 46.27 percentage market share.

In November 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 2.39, while 2G had 41.50 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 47.09 percentage market share.

In December 2024, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 2.46, while 2G had 41.59 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 47.20 percentage market share.

In January 2025, the percentage market share of 5G across networks was 2.54, while 2G had 41.63 percentage market share, followed by 4G with 47.23 percentage market share.

Giving reasons for the low adoption rate of 5G across networks, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, who doubles as the spokesperson for telecoms operators of Nigeria, told THISDAY that the high cost of deploying 5G technology, coupled with the limited number of 5G devices in Nigeria, largely affected the adoption rate of 5G technology. Adebayo however said that despite the low adoption rate, 5G technology, remained the fastest technology in terms of connectivity, with lowest time limit in completing tasks, also known as latency period.