Abdulrazaq Mourns Ex-HOS Susan Oluwole

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is deeply saddened by the death of the former Head of Service (HOS) of the state, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole.

The former HOS died on Wednesday at the age of 57, barely one year after her statutory retirement from the Kwara State Civil Service, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said.

Governor AbdulRazaq recalls that the former HOS was a credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, having attained her heights on the dint of hard work, grit, brilliance, character and impeccable institutional memory.

The governor said he is proud to have worked with Mrs Oluwole as a respected technocrat, describing her contributions and services to the state as truly exceptional and invaluable.

Governor AbdulRazaq commiserates with her family, particularly her husband and her aged father, as well as the entire civil service hierarchy in the state.

He prays to God to repose her soul and give the family and contemporaries the courage to bear this huge loss.