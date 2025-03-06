  • Thursday, 6th March, 2025

Abdulrazaq Mourns Ex-HOS Susan Oluwole

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is deeply saddened by the death of the former Head of Service (HOS) of the state, Mrs Susan Modupe Oluwole.

The former HOS died on Wednesday at the age of 57, barely one year after her statutory retirement from the Kwara State Civil Service, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said.

Governor AbdulRazaq recalls that the former HOS was a credible and dependable authority in matters of public service, having attained her heights on the dint of hard work, grit, brilliance, character and impeccable institutional memory. 

The governor said he is proud to have worked with Mrs Oluwole as a respected technocrat, describing her contributions and services to the state as truly exceptional and invaluable. 

Governor AbdulRazaq commiserates with her family, particularly her husband and her aged father, as well as the entire civil service hierarchy in the state. 

He prays to God to repose her soul and give the family and contemporaries the courage to bear this huge loss.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.