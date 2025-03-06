8th Edition of Sovereign Trust Insurance Open Golf to Begin March  7

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, has said that it has set the stage to host the 8th edition of the Sovereign Trust Insurance Open Golf Tournament in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event is scheduled to hold from March 7 to 9, 2025, at the Ibadan Golf Club, Onireke Reservation Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The 3-day tournament is expected to bring together some of the country’s top golfers from different Golf Clubs in the country both at the Amateur and Professional levels in the male and female categories to be competed for.

The Captain of Ibadan Golf Club, Mr. Seyi Alaba, expressed great appreciation to the Management of Sovereign Trust Insurance for staying true to its promise of sponsoring the tournament on an annual basis.

He said he was very optimistic that this year’s tournament would be far thrilling and exciting than the last edition. He enjoined all golf enthusiasts across the country to make the ancient city the converging point during the 3-day tournament.

According to him, “Sovereign Trust Insurance has consistently been leading the pack amongst insurance companies in the country in promoting sporting activities at all levels and urged more participation from other corporate organisations in advancing the game of golf and other sports in order to further enhance the human capacity in the burgeoning sports industry in the country.

Also speaking, Sovereign Trust Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka stated that “the gesture was a further indication of the company’s affirmed commitment to the development of sports in the country”.

“We are resolute in our commitment to the ideals of promoting development in all areas of human endeavours as much as we can accommodate, which explains why our CSR philosophy is hinged on health, sports and the community, and this to us, is all-encompassing”.

Spokesperson and Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations of the company, Mr. Segun Bankole said recently that Sovereign Trust Insurance clocked 30 years in the Nigerian Insurance landscape .

He said since inception, the company has consistently maintained the posture of a highly responsible and relevant brand in the business of underwriting risks and has also carved a niche for itself in the area of underwriting special risks, especially in the oil and gas sector, (Energy), making it one of the most preferred underwriters by many oil conglomerates both in the upstream and downstream space.

He described the company’s age as 30 years of unbroken trust between the underwriting firm, the insuring public and Nigeria as a whole.