Quality Education: FG, China Partner on Devt of Infrastructure in Navy Secondary Schools

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Federal Government and Republic of China have partnered on development of facilities of the Nigeria Navy Secondary schools across the country so as to enhance the nation’s quality of education.

Already, the collaboration has led to the construction and equipping of infrastructure facilities at the Navy Secondary School, Offa in Kwara state.

Such interventions facilities are creation of the Examination and Dining Halls with 150 capacity, Computer centre with 50 capacity and 40 Home Economics Laboratories capacity for the students of the institution.

Speaking at the unveiling of the infrastructure facilities at Offa, the national president of Naval Wives Association(NOWA), Mrs. Blessing Ijeoma Ogalla, said that, “These new facilities are designed to enrich the learning experience of our students, equipping them with the tools and resources they need to excel both academically and in practical skills”.

She explained that, “The creation of the Examination and Dining Halls are particularly important, as it will offer a conducive space for students to concentrate and prepare for exams without distractions.

“The addition of the Computer Laboratory will ensure that our students are exposed to technology, an essential tool in today’s world, allowing them to develop critical digital skills for the future.

“The Home Economics Laboratory, on the other hand, will provide students with hands-on experience in important life skills, preparing them for the diverse challenges of the modern world”.

She expressed its commitment to fostering a conducive academic environment for young minds to thrive and be productive to themselves, their families, and the nation.

She stated that the buildings and infrastructure were meant to adequately equip the students to face the challenges ahead of them.

According to her, the commissioning of the project marks a significant milestone in the development of the school and the well-being of its students and staff.

The NOWA President also emphasised the importance of education in shaping the future of young minds and the country as a whole.

Represented at the event by national vice president of the NOWA, Mrs. Zainab Akpan, Mrs. Ogalla added that, “These projects have been made possible through generous support of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

“I am pleased to inform you that the funds provided by the Embassy have been judiciously utilized in the construction of key facilities, including the Examination and Dining Halls, and Computer, and Home Economics Laboratories”.

She specifically thanked the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechuwkwu Ogalla, for his steadfastness and exemplary leadership guidance that made the association’s projects and initiatives a huge success.

“Your steadfast support for NOWA has been invaluable, and it is through your leadership and commitment that we continue to see progress in our initiatives.

“Your vision and encouragement have been a constant source of strength to the association, and we are truly grateful for your continued dedication to the welfare of naval officers’ families,” Ogalla added.

She therefore said that, “the NOWA will continue to collaborate, innovate, and dedicate ourselves to improving the quality of education. I encourage the students and staff to make the most of the opportunities that these new facilities offer”.

In his welcome address, the Commandant of the Navy Secondary School, Offa, Muktar Lawal, lauded the support of NOWA National President, Mrs. Ogalla and NOWA education committee towards the provision of quality education to the students of the school and other Navy schools in the country.

He said the gesture would no doubt assist the students of the institution to achieve their future academic attainments in view of the availability of the infrastructure facilities in the school.

Lawal however appealed to the stakeholders of the school to continue to support the school in the areas of more Computer systems and enhanced Internet facilities, more chairs, air conditioning equipment among others so as to further support academic learning of the students.