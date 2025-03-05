Insurance Brokers Endorse Rex Insurance for Patronage 

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance brokers under the aegis of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have endorsed Rex Insurance as a financially strong and reliable insurance underwriting firm worthy of public patronage.

The President of NCRIB, Prince Babatunde Oguntade, who gave the recommendation at the February edition of the bi- monthly Members’ Evening of the brokers’ umbrella body endorsed Rex insurance as a financially strong; reliable and trustworthy insurer worthy of patronage and support of the broker community in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Rex Insurance Limited, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu stated that as a leading provider of innovative insurance products, dedicated to supporting initiatives that enhance growth and foster positive collaborations, Rex Insurance was committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients and brokers. According to Nwachukwu, “We have strengthened our internal structures to ensure that claims are handled with speed because we realise that this is the main reason we are in business, and we will ensure it is sustained”.

Also speaking at the Members’ Evening, the Executive Secretary of the NCRIB, Mr. Tope Adaramola said that it was very symbolic that Rex was sponsoring the first members’ evening of the year, as the company was indeed the first insurance company in Nigeria.