Bamidele: N’Assembly Positioning Nigeria for $1trn Economy by 2030

Sunday Aborisade





The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele yesterday reeled out the accomplishments of the 10th National Assembly, saying the upper chamber had been passing diverse laws aimed at creating an environment for economic competitiveness and positioning Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

According to a statement, Bamidele, currently representing Ekiti Central, added that many of these legislative initiatives were already making a difference in the daily lives of the citizenry and collective prosperity of the country.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the delegation of the United Kingdom Parliament held at the conference room, New Senate Wing, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Led by MP Kate Osamor of Edmonton & Winchmore Hill, the delegation comprises a member of the Parliament for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale, Rt. Hon. David Mundell; member of the Parliament for Westminster North, Dame Karen Buck; member of the House of Lords, Lord Jonathan Oates, member of the Parliament for Worthing West, Dr. Beccy Cooper and member of the Parliament for Plymouth Moor View, Rt Hon. Fred Thomas, among others.

At the session with members of the UK Parliament, Bamidele explained that the National Assembly would continue to play pivotal roles in building a resilient economy and functional political system, which guarantees the security of the citizenry.

He said: “Since the birth of the 10th Senate about two years ago, I have been discharging the duties of my office with modest records of accomplishment. One of such accomplishments is the timely passage of key legislations, particularly in the areas of fiscal reform and national security

“By engaging my colleagues across all political divides, we have successfully passed laws aimed at creating an environment for economic competitiveness and positioning Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by 2030. I am proud to say that many of these legislative initiatives are already making a difference in the daily lives of our citizens.

“As we look towards the future, we remain deeply committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and ensuring that the National Assembly continues to play its pivotal role in building a resilient economy and a functional political system that guarantees the security of all.”

Bamidele disclosed that the nation’s parliament was building synergy with different parliamentary associations and institutions across the world to address the dearth of institutional capacity.

In her own presentation, the leader of the delegation, Osamor, solicited for inclusion of more women in the National Assembly to address the existing gender gap in the nation’s electoral offices.

Osamor said: “We have to make sure more women are in the parliament. Every society is a reflection of elected representatives.”

On the issue of gender sensitivity, the senate leader promised the delegation that the 10th senate would give priority attention to the issue; recalling that during the 9th Senate, it was almost resolving the issue before it came to an end in June 2023.