Makinde Harps on Peaceful Co-existence, Prayers at Ramadan Lecture

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ’Seyi Makinde, yesterday called on the people of the state to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan by living in peace and oneness in order for the state to continue to witness progress and stability.

He stated this at the 11th Omituntun Annual Ramadan Public Lecture, held in Ibadan, stressing that it was only when residents were united that the state could achieve more.

He equally called on the Muslim Ummah to offer more prayers for the state, just as he declared that their support over the years enabled the government to achieve many things.

Governor Makinde appreciated the Islamic faithful in the state for their prayers, support and cooperation to his administration. He charged them to continually live in peace with others so that the state would continue to record more progress.

He called for the observance of a minute of silence for the deceased Sarkin Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, who passed on a few days ago, describing him as a strong supporter of his administration.

According to him, “I want to use this opportunity to thank our fathers, traditional heads, Grand Chief Imam of Ibadanland and Oyo State.

“I believe we were able to achieve all the things we have been able to achieve because of your support. So, I want to really thank you and solicit for more prayers so that we can progress as a state.

“In this period of Ramadan, I want all of us to know that this is our state and it is only when we are united and have peaceful co-existence that we can achieve more. When we come together, we achieve more.

“The guest lecturer spoke about our neighbours. If God wanted the existence of only one ethnic or religion or sect, He has the capacity to do it.

“But He created us to have multiple ethnic groups, different religions and different sects. By doing that, He has preached to us about the need for unity.

“So, let us use the opportunity of this holy month to co-exist peacefully beyond the Ramadan period for unity and stability in our state.”

The governor declared that, as a reflection on the part of the Ramadan Lecture that centred on fulfillment of promise, he would donate two buses to the guest lecturer, Imam Yunus Teilat (Ayilara II), Ph.D and the family of the late Sarkin Sasa in fulfillment of the promises he made and for the propagation of Islam.

“The lecturer also emphasised on fulfillment of promise and I concluded that I would continue to live up to that expectation. Last year, I promised that the guest lecturer would go home with a new bus this year, and it will be fulfilled before the end of this week.

“Another promise was made about three weeks ago. Baba Sarkin Sasa came to condole with me at home on the death of my elderly brother. He requested for a bus then and I made a promise to him that I would give him.

“So, despite the fact that he is late, I will still release the bus in fulfillment of my promise and to show that today’s lecture has started taking effect in my life,” Makinde added.

Earlier, in his Ramadan lecture entitled, “Benefits Of Being A Good Neighbour: An Islamic Perspective,” the Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Imam Teilat, charged people to imbibe the act of peaceful co-existence and tolerate their neighbours, adding that religion should not create problems, irrespective of different ethnic groups, gender and nationality.

He equally lauded Governor Makinde for being God-fearing, urging him to remain steadfast in doing what is right for the benefit of mankind.

In his opening remarks, Chairman on the occasion, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, noted that Ramadan is a period of perseverance and tolerance, even as he commended women for their resilient efforts in coping with the demands at the home front.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola Akinola and a former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, eulogised Governor Makinde.

The duo described the governor as a God-fearing leader, who accommodates everyone, irrespective of religious differences.

They also commended his efforts in completing projects abandoned by past administrations, praying for more achievements in his government.

In his vote of thanks, Deputy Governor Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal appreciated the support and cooperation enjoyed by the present administration from the Muslim community in the state and sought more prayers and support for the government.