Fubara to Rivers People: Brace Up, What’s Ahead is More Than What Has Just Passed

•Vows to defend state’s interest even at the risk of his office

•Assembly gives governor 48hrs to re-present 2025 appropriation bill

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday, told the people of the state to brace up and take their destiny in their own hands, because what laid ahead was more than what they had been through in the recent past.

Fubara promised never to deviate from putting the interest of Rivers State and the people first in the face of forces desperate to pull him down, even at the risk of his office.

That was as the Rivers State Assembly, which had been at loggerheads with the governor, gave Fubara a 48-hour deadline to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the legislature presided by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Speaking while inaugurating the State Government House Staff Quarters, in Port Harcourt, reconstructed by his administration, Fubara declared that despite the unceasing antagonism against his administration, the course of governance was irreversible, and victory was assured for the state.

The governor noted how the news of the judgement of the Supreme Court dampened the spirit of most Rivers people, and charged them to brace up for the challenge.

He stated that as humans, they might have felt disturbed by the apex court’s pronouncements, but advised them to realise that God, who had their back, would accomplish His purpose.

He said, “Our back is not on anybody; it is on God. I want to thank you for your support, and assure you that, if there is one person on this planet Earth that will continue to stand by you, I will be that person.

“I assure you that I will lead you with honour, I will lead you with respect, and I will lead you with integrity, knowing that when I leave here, I would have questions to answer, if I am called upon 20-30 years from today.

“I want to be proud to defend my position. So, I thank you and assure you that I will not disappoint you.”

Fubara emphasised that no matter how much the adversaries tried to fool the state, the time had fully come for Rivers people to take their destiny in their own hands.

The governor said he had never subscribed to violence or asked people to indulge in lawless acts. But he warned that his administration will not look away when haters of the state struggled to unleash violence on the state.

He stated, “No matter how we’ve been fooled in this state, it has gotten to a point when the people have to decide to take their destinies in their hands.

“In as much as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the course for that decision. Let me say it again: I am not scared of anything, the worse that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Is it going to stop me from existing?

“So, I am not even bothered about that. But the right thing must be done, and must be said when the opportunity is given to us. Let me thank everyone, more especially our youths. Be strong, don’t be perturbed. I assure you, at the right time, you will hear from us.”

Fubara explained that he wanted it to be on record and be known to everyone that the interest of Rivers State remained his top priority. He emphasised that he would not hesitate to pay the supreme price, if need be.

The governor stressed that his strength was in God and all Rivers people, who loved the state, and were interested in its progress and peace. He said there was honour and glory in fighting gallantly on the side of truth.

Fubara stated, “Knowing that and having that in mind, it spurs us, it forces me, as a person, to stand on the side of right, to do good, to stand on the side of truth that even if anybody calls me tomorrow, I should be bold to defend my actions.

“I want you to be in your highest spirit. It is not about who wins, it is about the glory and the honour of fighting gallantly. Being on the side of truth, not on the side of lies, because of cheap favour.”

However, from the Assembly Amaewhule issued the ultimatum, yesterday, in a letter addressed to Fubara and copied to the deputy governor, Professor Ngozi Odu; Rivers State Accountant-General; and Chairman, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Amaewhule, in the letter, said the resolutions of the House of Assembly were pursuant to the Supreme Court judgement of Friday, February 28, 2025.

He stated that the re-presentation of the appropriation bill was among other matters deliberated on judgements of the Supreme Court in Suits number SC/CV/1174/2024 and SC/CV/1105/2024 delivered on February 28.

The speaker stated that the resolutions of the Assembly were geared towards a quick solution to a current financial quagmire, allegedly, occasioned by the absence of an appropriation law for Rivers State.

He added that the Assembly would proceed on a 12-week recess from March 7, adding that standing committees would be expected to continue their statutory functions.