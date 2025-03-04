Dangiwa: FG Upgraded over 100 Slums in Two Years

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, has said that the ministry has successfully within two years executed over 100 slums upgrade and urban renewal projects within the country.

Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu, he said that these consist of water supply, drainages, roads, sanitation, street lighting, among other projects like intervention in schools and hospitals.

He noted that the meeting was meant to forge a common alliance that would see to the enhancement of their respective ministerial deliverables. The meeting was attended by Permanent Secretaries of the respective ministries; Dr Shuaib Belgore of Housing and Mrs Tinuke Watti of Regional Development.

Dangiwa emphasised that the meeting was part of the inter-ministerial collaboration that needs to be enhanced between ministries and agencies.

“With this type of collaboration, we can exchange ideas and leverage on certain privileges that one has, and find a way of enhancing our ministerial deliverables that we have sworn to deliver” he stated.

He expressed joy in the news that one of the development commissions of the regional development ministry was developing over 1000 housing units for their citizens.

He said more collaborations between the commissions and the housing ministry were necessary in order for the professionals in the ministry to adequately provide designs, costings and necessary advice for the projects.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Regional Development, Ahmadu, said the creation of a regional development ministry by President Bola Tinubu was intended to take developments to the grassroots.

Acknowledging housing as a cardinal objective of the regional development ministry, he conveyed their desire to align and collaborate with the housing ministry through the development commissions, so as to avoid duplication of projects.