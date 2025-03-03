Keyamo Reaffirms Commitment to Workers’ Welfare, Bags Aviation Union Award 

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has given assurance that he would continue to support unionism and improve the welfare of aviation workers.

The minister gave the assurance in Abuja recently while delivering a keynote address at the 11th Edition of Aviation Workers’ Week and Award Night on February 25, 2025, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja.

The event, with the theme: “The Role of Aviation Trade Unions in Galvanizing Workers’ Support for the Attainment of Ministerial Mandates,” brought together key stakeholders, including heads of agencies under the ministry, various aviation sector professionals, and airlines operators.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, the Minister emphasized that unionism should not be antagonistic to progress but a protagonist for it. He urged that a culture of dialogue is always better “jaw-jaw is always better than war-war”, he said.

Keyamo, while receiving an award in recognition of his proactive approach to changing the narrative in the Nigerian Aviation sector said the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on prompt payment of workers salary, is effectively in place. He encouraged staff to embrace the Civil Service Implementation Plan, which is aimed at modernizing the Service. He assured them of his unwavering support in fostering growth and development within the ministry and the aviation industry.

Director of Human Resources Management, Bello Sani Torankawa, commended the chairman of Joint Consultative Negotiating Council (JCNC) for his resilience and dedication.

He emphasised that unions play a vital role in any ministry by focusing on workers welfare and development, and reiterated management’s support for the annual Aviation Workers’ Week initiative.

President of the Aviation Round Table (ART), Air Commodore Ademola Ojuku, in his good will message, commended the JCNC committee for her consistent effort in uniting aviation professionals annually to drive the industry’s progress.

While delivering his welcome address, Chairman, Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), Comrade, Hector Nnadi, called on aviation trade unions to strengthen collaboration with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to drive the successful implementation of ministerial mandates. He highlighted the critical role of trade unions in aligning workers’ interests with government policies to ensure the growth and sustainability of the aviation sector.