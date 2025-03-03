AfDB,WFP Grants $1M for Emergency Food Aid in Northeastern Nigeria

Arthur Eriye

In a drive to ameliorate the humanitarian crisis triggered by flooding, and insecurity in the Northeastern Nigeria, the African Development Bank (AfDB) in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) has approved a $1 million grant from its Special Relief Fund to provide emergency food aid to communities affected by flood.

The funding is a response to the devastating floods that affected some communities in Borno State last year, which heightened the already existing food crisis being experienced in a region already battling with conflict, displacement, and economic hardship. According to WFP’s Country Director in Nigeria, David Stevenson, the floods displaced families who had begun rebuilding their lives after years of violence, making survival even more difficult.

“AfDB’s support is timely and comes as a lifeline for those struggling to feed themselves amid rising food prices and economic turmoil,” Stevenson said in Maiduguri.

Nigeria’s food insecurity is projected to escalate in the coming months. The Cadre Harmonisé, a biannual food security assessment covering 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, estimates that 33 million Nigerians could face food shortages by August 2025. Nigeria’s food insecurity is projected to escalate in the coming months.

AfDB’s Director-General for Nigeria, Abdul Kamara, expressed hope that the funding would help ease suffering in vulnerable communities. He also commended the Nigerian government and WFP for their efforts in navigating difficult conditions to assist affected families.

The new funding aligns with AfDB’s broader initiatives in Nigeria, including the restructuring of key agricultural and climate adaptation programs in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states. These efforts, including the Programme for Integrated Agricultural Development and the Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Programme, aim to strengthen resilience and improve living conditions.