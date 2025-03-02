Advocacy Group, Do Take Action, in partnership with the World Bank, Nigeria, and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), is set to host a high-level stakeholders forum on gender-responsive procurement. Organised under the “Scaling Women’s Economic Empowerment through Affirmative Procurement Reform (SWEEP) Project” in collaboration with the World Bank. The initiative aims to increase Women’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (WSMEs) participation in public procurement by addressing policy gaps and financial constraints.

A statement issued by the Communications Director, Uzoma Ezeson, said the event, billed for Abuja, will bring together senior policymakers, government officials, development partners, and business leaders to advance Gender-Responsive Procurement (GRP) policies in Nigeria.

The high-level stakeholders forum will serve as a platform to discuss key strategies for integrating Gender-Responsive Procurement (GRP) practices into Nigeria’s public procurement processes.

The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and policy dialogues with top government officials, industry experts, and Women-Owned and Led Businesses (WOLBs).

The forum aims to address the barriers Women-Owned and Led Businesses (WOLBs) face in accessing public procurement opportunities.

By advocating for inclusive procurement policies and gender-disaggregated data collection, the event will be a critical step toward leveling the playing field for women entrepreneurs.

Through high-impact engagements and strategic partnerships, DO Take Action and BPP are working to institutionalise gender-responsive procurement frameworks, ensuring that women-led businesses have equal access to opportunities in Nigeria’s procurement ecosystem.

“Nigeria has a unique opportunity to drive economic growth through inclusive procurement policies. When we create a more level playing field for women entrepreneurs, we ensure equal access to public contracts” said Precious Ebere, Co-Founder of DO Take Action. “This forum is a critical step in making that vision a reality.”

The event expected to hold at the National Communications on Commission (NCC) on March 7, 2027, is open to government policymakers, women entrepreneurs and Women-Owned and Led Businesses (WOLBs), development partners & donor agencies, legislators and procurement officers.