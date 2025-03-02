Abiola’s Family: For Preservation of History, We’ll Respond to IBB’s Memoir After Looking at His Confirmation of Facts, Public Response
World Bank, BPP, Advocacy Group Convene Stakeholders Forum on Procurement Policy
Advocacy Group, Do Take Action, in partnership with the World Bank, Nigeria, and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), is set to host a high-level stakeholders forum on gender-responsive procurement. Organised under the “Scaling Women’s Economic Empowerment through Affirmative Procurement Reform (SWEEP) Project” in collaboration with the World Bank. The initiative aims to increase Women’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (WSMEs) participation in public procurement by addressing policy gaps and financial constraints.
A statement issued by the Communications Director, Uzoma Ezeson, said the event, billed for Abuja, will bring together senior policymakers, government officials, development partners, and business leaders to advance Gender-Responsive Procurement (GRP) policies in Nigeria.
The high-level stakeholders forum will serve as a platform to discuss key strategies for integrating Gender-Responsive Procurement (GRP) practices into Nigeria’s public procurement processes.
The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and policy dialogues with top government officials, industry experts, and Women-Owned and Led Businesses (WOLBs).
The forum aims to address the barriers Women-Owned and Led Businesses (WOLBs) face in accessing public procurement opportunities.
By advocating for inclusive procurement policies and gender-disaggregated data collection, the event will be a critical step toward leveling the playing field for women entrepreneurs.
Through high-impact engagements and strategic partnerships, DO Take Action and BPP are working to institutionalise gender-responsive procurement frameworks, ensuring that women-led businesses have equal access to opportunities in Nigeria’s procurement ecosystem.
“Nigeria has a unique opportunity to drive economic growth through inclusive procurement policies. When we create a more level playing field for women entrepreneurs, we ensure equal access to public contracts” said Precious Ebere, Co-Founder of DO Take Action. “This forum is a critical step in making that vision a reality.”
The event expected to hold at the National Communications on Commission (NCC) on March 7, 2027, is open to government policymakers, women entrepreneurs and Women-Owned and Led Businesses (WOLBs), development partners & donor agencies, legislators and procurement officers.