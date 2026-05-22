Shettima: Tinubu Has Unlocked Full Potential of Nation’s Economy

• Nigeria, Poland explore strategic partnership on digital economy, defence, others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has stressed that Nigeria is open to business, saying in about three years, the President Bola Tinubu administration has unlocked the full potential of the country’s economy.

Speaking on Thursday while receiving in audience Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Dr Krzysztof Gawkowski, at State House, Abuja, Shettima declared, “Since assumption of office over two years ago, President Tinubu has unlocked the full potential of the Nigerian economy.

“We have liberalised the foreign exchange market; we have removed subsidy on petroleum products; we have harmonised our tax laws such that companies coming into Nigeria will not be overtaxed and there is room for improvement in our relationship in critical areas.”

He added that Nigeria, under Tinubu, was committed to deepening ties with the Republic of Poland in different sectors.

Shettima said that could be done in the areas of defence cooperation, digital economy, agriculture, and other sectors where Poland had shown remarkable comparative advantage. He stated, “There is room for improved relations between our countries.”

Speaking on the possibilities of partnership with Poland, Shettima said the country was an industry leader in many areas, including ship-building, maritime economy, defence industries, and digital economy.

According to him, “There is room for enhanced mutually beneficial business relations between Nigeria and Poland. We believe in a truly beneficial relationship than on reliance on any country for aid.”

Lauding the country’s positive development journey, the vice president described Poland as one of the most progressive and strategic nations in Europe, assuring of improved cooperation with the government and people of Nigeria.

Earlier, Gawkowski said over the years, Nigeria had remained Poland’s most strategic partner in Africa.

He said Nigeria was a country with enormous demographic and technological potential, as well as Poland’s partner for development and long-term cooperation.

Gawkowski expressed optimism that the visit would signal new momentum for cooperation in the areas of the economy, innovation, and digitisation.