Hamzat, Adeola, Gubio, Gwamna, Chinda, Alli, Mbah, Yusuf Win APC Guber Tickets

• Namadi, Oborevwori, Sani, Aliyu, Bago, Idris, Radda too

•Party releases procedures for presidential primaries, postpones exercise in Kwara

• Shettima urges stakeholders to ensure overall victory for party in 2027 polls

•IG assures interested parties of peaceful, credible poll in Ekiti

Our Correspondents





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, held its gubernatorial primary elections across the states of the federation, an exercise that has been greeted by mixed reactions.

Among those elected were Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos;Solomon Adeola, Ogun; Jamilu Gwamna, Gombe; Sharafadeen Alli, Oyo; Kingsley Chinda, Rivers; Mustapha Gubio, Borno and Uba Sani, Kaduna.

Others were Mohammed Bago, Niger; Umar Namadi, Jigawa; Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta; Ahmed Aliyu, Sokoto; Nasir Idris, Kebbi; Dikko Radda, Katsina; Abba Yusuf, Kano; and Peter Mbah, Enugu.

Although the party has yet to officially announced results of any of the categories since it started days ago, reports from the field indicated that the nearly all the consensus candidates were affirmed at the election venues.

While some of the candidates opposed the idea of consensus and protested the eventual choices by the party, the APC leadership has long advised the aggrieved persons to approach the various appeal committees and it promised to address their concerns.

This, nonetheless, the APC, has released the procedure for the court of the presidential primaries scheduled to hold on May 23, 2026.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in a notice revealed that the ruling party would choose its candidate via direct primary.

President Bola Tinubu, who is seeking re-election is being challenged by Stanley Osifo for the plum job.

He said the direct primary would be held in each of the 8,809 wards across the country.

Basiru added that all registered members of the party shall be eligible to vote for the presidential aspirant of their choice in each of the 8,609 wards In the country.

He noted: “The direct primary will be held in each of the 8,809 wards. Results for each ward comprised of the 774 Local Governments will be collated by the Local Government Collation Officer to be appointed by the State Coordinator and Collation Officer appointed by the National Working Committee.

“The organisation of conduct of the direct primary in each of the 36 state and the FCT shall be the responsibility of the State Coordinator and Collation Officer who shall also collate the results of the all the local governments in the state and present same to the Presidential Primary Election Committee in Abuja, FCT on 24 May, 2026.

“The Provisions of the “Procedure for the Conduct of Direct and Consensus Mode of Primaries” earlier issued and forwarded to the independent National Electoral Committee under the cover of a letter dated 15 May, 2026 with reference No: APC/NHOQ/INEC/PRYS-DOCS/01-05/26 shail also apply mutatis mutandis.”

Basiru added that the party has appointed former Senate President, Ayim Pius Anyim as chairman of the presidential election committee, while Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Udo Udoma, Ms. Grace Layoye-Ponle, Idris Wada, Jolly Nyame are members and Sani Sanusi is the Secretary.

The party revealed that governors of the party were appointed coordinators in their respective states, while Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ben Kalu was appointed the coordinator for Abia state; Senator Phillip Aduda was appointed coordinator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senator Teslim Folarin was appointed coordinator for Oyo state, Gboyega Oyetola was appointed as Coordinator for Osun state, senator Uche Ekwunife is appointed coordinator for Anambra and Hon. Yakubu Dogara appointed coordinator for Bauschi state.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who participated in the primary election that produced Mustapha Gubio as the party’s governorship standard bearer in Borno State, has urged stakeholders to ensure overall victory for the party in next year’s election.

Shettima, who led the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, and other APC members in the state to the party’s governorship primary, stated this in a press release.

Shettima, according to the release by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, used the forum to call on party members to ensure unity, bury hatchets, and commit themselves to the success of the party.

He called on party members to “bury hatchets, get united and commit to the success of the party, with a view to ensure overall victory for the APC, knowing full well that God gives power to whom he so wishes.”

The vice-president stressed the need to move the nation forward under an administration of integrity, even as he implored party members to see the affirmation of the party’s governorship candidate as a collective resolve to get the best candidates, who could deliver on economic growth, security, and a brighter future for the state.

“Whatever we do here is part of the broader agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, to ensure a better future for Nigeria and Nigerians – one I believe will set the nation on a clear course for prosperity.

“The time has come to walk the talk, and only credible leaders can make this unfold into a pleasant reality for the citizens,” Said he.

Governor Zulum thanked all stakeholders for their support and endorsements.

On his part, Gubio, who emerged unopposed, promised to advance the development of the state and lead with the fear of God if elected in the 2027 governorship poll.

Lagos: Obafemi Hamzat

The Lagos chapter of the APC, yesterday, affirmed the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as the consensuscandidate at a massive turnout by party faithful.

An elated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the electorate for turning out en masse to support Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the Ward E3, St Stephens (WAEC) School, Lagos Island polling with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at 11:44am, participated in the primary election and described the exercise as peaceful, orderly and reflective of internal party democracy.

He noted that the direct primary process allowed party members at the ward level to freely participate in the emergence of the party’s governorship candidate.

Sanwo-Olu noted that electoral officials and party representatives were on ground to ensure a credible exercise, noting the impressive turnout of APC faithful at the ward level.

Sanwo-Olu, who openly declared support for Hamzat, expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious.

Kaduna: Uba Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has emerged the sole candidate of the APC for reelection in the 2027 general election.

Sani, who is the sole aspirant, secured an overwhelming 459,393 affirmation votes at the party’s primary election.

Sani received a resounding endorsement from delegates and stakeholders across the state in what party leaders described as a strong vote of confidence in his leadership, performance, and political direction.

The delegates from the 23 local government areas participated in the primary election, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the result, Chairman of the Kaduna APC Governorship and House of Assembly Primary Election Committee, Hon. Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu, described the exercise as peaceful, transparent and reflective of the growing unity and internal cohesion within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The adoption of the affirmation votes was moved by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Liman, and was unanimously endorsed by delegates at the venue amid chants and celebrations by party supporters.

Speaking shortly after his affirmation, Sani thanked APC members, stakeholders, and the people of Kaduna State for their overwhelming demonstration of trust and solidarity.

“We have made significant progress in restoring peace, strengthening unity and expanding development across Kaduna State through dialogue, inclusion, and people-oriented policies.

“From infrastructure and education to rural transformation and urban renewal, our administration remains committed to improving the lives of our citizens,” Sani said.

Niger: Mohammed Bago

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bago has been affirmed the governorship candidate of the APC for the 2027 governorship election.

The affirmation took place at the APC Secretariat in Minna.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East senatorial district moved the motion for the affirmation and was seconded by the deputy speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Mrs Affiniki Dauda.

Flanked by other members of the National Assembly, Musa declared in his affirmation that, “I Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East in the national assembly do hereby move that His Excellency Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago having satisfied the conditions set out in the constitution is affirmed for a second term in office.”

Mrs Affiniki Dauda seconded and when the matter was put to vote it was overwhelmingly carried.

Bago, in his acceptance speech, declared: “I use this medium to accept my nomination, thank you very much.”

Jigawa: Umar Namadi

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has emerged the sole governorship candidate of the APC for the 2027 general election in Jigawa State.

Presenting the certificate of return after the party’s primary election held Thursday at Dutse Stadium, chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Isa Sadiq Achida, said Namadi was returned unopposed.

Achida said the governor secured the endorsement of delegates from across the state in line with provisions of the Electoral Act and the APC constitution.

“In the presence and consent of 287 political ward delegates and 27 local government delegates, and based on Sections 86 and 87 of the Electoral Act as well as Article 20 of the APC Constitution, I hereby declare His Excellency, Malam Umar Namadi as the duly elected APC governorship candidate for Jigawa State in the forthcoming 2027 general election,” he said.

He added that the committee was satisfied that the governor fulfilled all legal requirements for the primary election.

In his acceptance speech, Namadi thanked members of the APC for endorsing him for a second term.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank members of our great party, APC, for endorsing me to contest for a second term as your gubernatorial candidate in the state,” the governor said.

Namadi pledged to sustain ongoing development projects and continue implementing his administration’s agenda for the state.

“Our project for a greater Jigawa is on course, and we will continue to pursue it to its logical conclusion,” he said.

Delta: Sheriff Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has praised the leadership of the APC for conducting what he described as a transparent, peaceful and credible primary elections.

He commended party members across the state for their unity, discipline and commitment to democratic principles.

Speaking shortly after participating in the exercise in his ward in Oha, Okpe Local Government Area yesterday, Oborevwori said the direct primary model adopted by the APC reflected genuine internal democracy and grassroots participation, adding that it should serve as a reference point for political engagement and party administration across the country.

The governor stressed the need to sustain unity within the APC, noting that reconciliation mechanisms would be put in place to address grievances and strengthen party cohesion ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, peace, inclusiveness and internal harmony remained critical to building a stronger political structure capable of delivering on its objectives.

Ogun: Solomon Adeola

The senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, popularly called “Yayi” yesterday emerged the APC candidate for the 2027 governorship election for the state.

APC leaders and supporters trooped out in their large numbers in the 20 local government areas of the state for the affirmation of the governorship primary.

The exercise, which attracted unprecedented participation and support from party members across the state, was widely adjudged peaceful, orderly, and devoid of violence or disruptions.

Speaking after participating in the election at Ward 3, Iperu 1, in Ikenne Local Government Area, Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed that more than 700 aspirants had initially indicated interest in contesting for various elective positions under the platform of the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the governor, the party adopted extensive consultations and consensus-building mechanisms to ensure the emergence of credible candidates while sustaining unity within its ranks.

Oyo: Sharafadeen Alli

Oyo South Senator, Sharafadeen Alli, has clinched the governorship ticket of the APC in Oyo State, sweeping the direct primary election across the 33 local government areas of the state.

This was as the party, in a statement by its spokesperson, Olawale Sadare, commended members for their “mature and peaceful conduct” during the primary.

He describing the rancor-free election as a signal about the readiness of the party to return to Agodi Government House next year.

Alli floored 10 other aspirants slugging it out with him for the ticket, emerging triumphant in the 11 local government areas in Ibadan, four local government areas in Oyo, Ogo Oluwa, Surulere, Ogbomosho North, Ogbomosho South, Oriire and all the 13 council areas in Oke Ogun and Ibarapa zones.

Out of the 351 wards in the state, the former Secretary to the Oyo State Government won in 350, losing one to one of his challengers.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants and former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has raised concerns over alleged irregularities during the primary election.

Adelabu, while speaking with journalists after voting at Ward 9, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, described the exercise in his ward as peaceful, transparent and credible, noting that he enjoyed overwhelming support from party members in the area.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) alleged that reports from several wards across the state indicated cases of electoral misconduct, intimidation and manipulation of results.

“In some places, elections did not even take place, yet results were allegedly written and recorded. This is not good for our democracy and something must be done about it,” he stated.

Enugu: Peter Mbah

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, was coasting home to secure the APC governorship ticket, as party members turned out en masse across the state’s 260 wards yesterday to participate in the primary election, where he was the sole aspirant.

Although collation was still ongoing as at press time, Mbah looked good to clinch the party’s ticket, as members predicated their support for his second tenure on his outstanding performance in the last three years.

At Owo Ward, Nkanu East Local Government Area, where Mbah participated and was received by party faithful in their thousands, the crowd affirmed Mbah’s candidature with a roaring ‘yes’ when the panel comprising Prince Arinze Arum, Mrs. Ngozi Eni, and Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze put the question.

In his remarks, Governor Mbah said the direct primary election had been a fruitful and unique exercise underlined by internal democracy and the people speaking directly to office seekers.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday), we concluded the direct primaries of all the 24 State Constituencies. It is interesting to note that of those 24 seats, we did not have any two persons that picked forms to vie for one office.

“It is no different with the primary exercises for the Senate and House of Representatives. In fact, in the constituency where we had a second person, in the course of the process, he wrote a letter to the party withdrawing from the contest and pledging his total commitment to support the other candidate.

“Today again, I am the sole aspirant for the governorship ticket of our party. And it has not happened by accident or coercion or cowardice. It happened because our people are not cowardly. It has happened because our people are smart. Our people are wise and they know what is good when they see one.

“So, because we have not created division or disharmony among ourselves, Enugu State APC is largely becoming the standard bearer of what grassroots politics and democracy should be. We are also increasingly becoming a model of how to manage internal politics,” he stated.

He urged party members to remain united going into the 2027 general election in order to record resounding victories.

“This is because once you begin to experience those divisions, implosions, and attrition, then you have already started diminishing your support base, even before you get to the general elections. So, this is why what we have done as a party over the primaries exercises is very, very important,” he concluded.

Sokoto: Ahmed Aliyu

The APC in Sokoto State has affirmed its governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu as the gubernatorial candidate for the 2027election.

Aliyu emerged unopposed after all members from 244 council wards in the state endorsed him for the second term.

The chairman electoral committee, Alhaji Mughtar Birniwa said, the consensus method chosen by the members had lessen his job.

In his acceptance speech, Aliyu thanks the people of Sokoto for their continuous support, stating that the affirmation would spur him to do more if given another mandate in 2027.

Kebbi: Nasir Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has secured the APC gubernatorial ticket for a second term.

The governor emerged unopposed after APC members from all 225 wards across the state unanimously endorsed him as their candidate.

The affirmation took place at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

Chairman of the Election Committee, Alhaji Abdulmalik Mahmud, a former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, said the committee was sent by the APC national headquarters to conduct the governorship primary in Kebbi State.

“Our work here is very simple because the people of Kebbi, especially APC members, have already decided,” Mahmud said.

He confirmed that all 225 wards were represented at the venue, describing it as a signal of victory for the party.

Katsina: Dikko Radda

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has been affirmed the APC governorship candidate for Katsina State in the 2027 general election.

The affirmation took place today at the People’s Square, Government House, Katsina, through a consensus process that brought together party delegates from across the state.

A total of 2,872 delegates participated in the affirmation exercise, representing various structures of the APC across Katsina State.

Chairman of the APC Affirmation Committee, Dr. Yakubu Ahmed Machido, confirmed that the exercise was conducted in strict compliance with APC Constitution and electoral guidelines.

He declared that Radda duly affirmed as the APC candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Describing the exercise as transparent, credible, and consistent with party guidelines, Machido said: “The affirmation process was conducted through a voice vote, which reflected overwhelming support for Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

“The outcome reflects the unity and collective resolve of APC members in Katsina State ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Gombe: Jamilu Gwamna

The APC Governorship Primary Election Committee for Gombe State has declared Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna as the duly elected governorship candidate of the party.

Gwamna emerged victorious after polling 247,161 votes to defeat the two other aspirants in the race, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who scored 12,120 votes, and former Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, who polled 11, 612 votes.

Announcing the results after collating results from the 11 LGAs, Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Senator Sani Danladi, said the exercise was conducted peacefully, transparently and in line with the guidelines of the party and provisions of the Electoral Act.

Danladi commended party members across the state for their orderly conduct and impressive turnout during the direct primary election, describing the process as a clear demonstration of APC’s strength, unity, and grassroots acceptability in Gombe State.

The collation process, held at the APC State Secretariat in Gombe, was monitored by INEC officials led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Mukhtar Gajiram, Electoral observers, Security personnel, the media and senior party officials among others.

Kano: Abba Yusuf

The Kano State chapter of the APC, has confirmed Governor Abba Yusuf as its candidate for the upcoming election, solidifying the party’s line-up ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking shortly after the primaries, Yusuf pledged to deliver Kano decisively for President Bola Tinubu in the next general election.

He stated that the party’s structure in the state had been repositioned to mobilise grassroots support and ensure a strong turnout that would reflect APC’s dominance in the state.

“I am deeply honoured by this endorsement and the support shown by delegates and party faithful across the state. This victory belongs to all the people of Kano,” t

Yusuf noted that his decision to seek re-election was anchored on his administration’s “Kano First” agenda aimed at accelerating development and improving the welfare of citizens.

He also commended the APC leadership for what he described as a seamless and well-coordinated consensus arrangement, a process widely applauded by stakeholders at the event.

Rivers: Kingsley Chinda

The lawmaker representing the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, has emerged the candidate of the APC in Rivers State.

Chinda, who is the Minority Leader, of the House of Representative, and a strong ally of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, emerged the candidate with a total votes of 268,497 at the party’s gubernatorial primaries election held in various local government areas of the state, yesterday.

The victory as announced by the Chairman of the Committee for the Rivers State APC Governorship primaries election, Kwamoti Bitrus, elicited celebration, as party faithful sighted at the Collation Centre, held at the APC Secretariat in Port Harcourt, were thrown into dancing mood.

Declaring the result, the Returning Office, Bitrus said the total number of voters were 297,068, while number votes cast in Chinda’s favour was 268,497.

Bitrus thanked the party’s faithful, especially the State APC chairman, Tony Okocha and Rivers people for the peace experienced all through the exercise.

APC Reschedules Guber, State Assembly Primary Polls in Bauchi, Kwara, Zamfara

The APC, has announced the rescheduling of the Governorship Primary Elections in Bauchi and Kwara States to today, Friday, May 22, 2026.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement said the party has also approved the rescheduling of the State House of Assembly primary elections for Maradun I and Maradun II Constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby announces the rescheduling of the Governorship Primary Elections in Bauchi and Kwara States to Friday, May 22, 2026.

“Similarly, the party has approved the rescheduling of the State House of Assembly Primary Elections for Maradun I and Maradun II Constituencies in Zamfara State to Sunday, May 24, 2026.

“The decision was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) following consultations with relevant stakeholders and in furtherance of the party’s commitment to ensuring transparent, orderly, peaceful, and credible primary election process.”

Meanwhile, a few hours to the commencement of the postponed primary in Kwara State, eight more aspirants, have stepped down from the race.

The aspirants consequently threw their weights behind the anointed aspirant of the state governor, Ambassador Yahaya Serieki, leaving the contest amongst, Senator Saliu Mustapha, Alhaji Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), Engineer Femi Sanni (Araba), and Serieki.

Those who pulled out from the race included Dr. Salako Muyideen Oluwatoyin, Captain Ahmad Mahmoud, Professor Wale Sulaiman, Dr. Mohammed Omar Bio, Dr. Toyin Alabi, Hajia Aisha Ahman Patigi, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi.

Earlier, Senator Sadiq Umar, and director-general of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman had announced their withdrawal from the race.

In another development, the youngest female legislator and member representing Owode/Onire State Constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Rukayat Shittu, has secured a second term ticket.

Shittu defeated her only cleared challenger, Sulyman Ayegun, to clinch the party’s ticket.

Party officials and observers described the exercise as keenly contested, with Shittu’s emergence reflecting strong support within party ranks ahead of the general election.

Plateau Primaries Trigger Uproar as Aggrieved Aspirants Petition Appeal C’ttee

Aggrieved APC aspirants in Plateau State have submitted a series of petitions to the National Assembly Appeal Committee over what they described as the most flawed primary election ever conducted in the state.

According to documents and testimonies presented to the committee, nine petitions arose from the Senate primaries and eight from the House of Representatives contests.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved National Assembly aspirants, Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central, told journalists that no valid senatorial primary election was conducted in several federal constituencies.

He alleged that in places where voting began, the process was abruptly halted, manipulated, or replaced with “allocated results.”

“For someone to sit and allocate 1,423 votes to me as a sitting senator, when my ward alone has over 2,000 registered party members, is blackmail and unacceptable,” Plang said, insisting that the process violated the Electoral Act and APC guidelines.

He argued that the party’s directive for direct primaries where all registered members vote was ignored, replaced instead by opaque procedures, missing accreditation, absent agents, and results that appeared only on social media.

Plang further accused unnamed party officials of misusing the name of the President to impose preferred candidates, describing such claims as “lies and blackmail.”

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Gyang Zi, a former aspirant for the Plateau North Senatorial ticket, has withdrawn from the race and issued a N10 billion demand notice to the APC.

In a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Zi said he was shocked to discover his name listed among “not cleared” aspirants on the party’s official social media handle on the morning of the primary without explanation.

Although the post was later deleted, Zi said the damage had already been done.

He is demanding: refund of nomination forms N20 million, refund of state processing fee N2 million, compensation for campaign expenses N60 million, damages for defamation N10 billion and a formal written apology.

Also submitting a petition, Hon. John Dafwan, member representing Shendam/Qua’an Pan/Mikang Federal Constituency, said the primaries were marred by procedural violations, lack of transparent collation, and in some cases, complete absence of voting.

He cited Shendam LGA, where he said no election took place, yet results were mysteriously produced.

“If something did not take place, it did not take place. You cannot allocate votes for an election that never happened,” Dafwan said.

Nwoko’s Group Faults APC Primary Election, Seeks Okowa’s Disqualification

The Campaign Organisation of Senator Ned Nwoko has picked holes in the conduct of the May 18 APC Senatorial primary election in Delta North, alleging non-compliance with the directive of the National Working Committee of the party.

In a statement, the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Hon. Samuel Ekene Kerry, accused Dr. Okowa of “gross violation” of party directives and called for his immediate disqualification from the senatorial primary process.

The statement alleged that the former Governor “connived with elements within the primaries conducting panel” to orchestrate what it described as an “illegal declaration” of himself as winner of the Delta North Senatorial Primary Election, despite clear directives from the APC National Leadership that no results were to be officially announced until proper collation and verification had been completed by the National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

According to the Campaign Organisation, “the APC National Organising Secretary and the Office of the National Chairman had expressly instructed that all results from the National Assembly Direct Primaries must pass through established verification procedures before any declaration could be made.

“The directive was unequivocal, unambiguous, and binding on all aspirants, electoral committees, and stakeholders.”

The Nwoko camp insisted that authentic ward-by-ward results allegedly showed Senator Ned Nwoko as the rightful winner of the primary election, adding that the Senator and his supporters deliberately refrained from making premature declarations out of respect for party supremacy and internal democratic processes.

IGP Assures Electoral Stakeholders of Peaceful, Free, Fair, Credible Poll in Ekiti

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), to ensure a peaceful, secure, free, and credible governorship election in Ekiti State.

According to the Police, comprehensive deployment plans and operational strategies have already been concluded across the state’s 16 Local Government Areas, 154 wards and more than 2,400 polling units, with personnel and operational assets strategically positioned to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, observers and other participants in the electoral process.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the IGP assured stakeholders that the Nigeria Police Force would remain professional and impartial throughout the election period.

He also urged political actors to abide by the Peace Accord and conduct their activities peacefully.

The statement further encouraged residents of Ekiti State to freely exercise their constitutional rights without fear, assuring them of adequate security before, during and after the election.

Reiterating the Force’s commitment to the protection of democratic values and maintenance of public order, the statement noted the peace deal signed by all the actors.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, on Thursday, 21st May 2026, attended the Election Stakeholders’ Meeting and Signing of the Peace Accord ahead of the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship Election held in Ado-Ekiti, where he reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a peaceful, secure, free, and credible electoral process across the State.

“The event brought together key electoral and political stakeholders including representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, (Rtd), political parties, candidates, traditional rulers, civil society groups, security agencies, religious leaders, and members of the diplomatic and observer community,” he said

The IGP commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and the National Peace Committee for sustaining initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful democratic participation and strengthening public confidence in the electoral process.

He particularly acknowledged the leadership and continued commitment of former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, to peace, national unity and democratic stability in the country.