Super Eagles World Cup Rival, Zimbabwe, Suffer Injury Blow 

Zimbabwe will be without star midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, when they take on the Super Eagles in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier in Uyo later this month.

The Luton Town defensive midfielder Nakamba suffered a calf injury in action against Watford. He will be sidelined for the next six weeks

Nakamba is one of Zimbabwe’s most experienced star player having being a full international since 2015.

Zimbabwe are bottom of their World Cup qualifying group with two points from four matches. They face the Super Eagles on March 25.

Meanwhile, an official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has admitted that Super Eagles Captain William Troost-Ekong is injured, but it is “not serious enough” to keep him out of must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month.

Ekong has not been listed by Saudi Arabian club Al Kholood in their last two league games as a result of the unspecified injury.

However, the unnamed official told SCORENigeria: “It is nothing to be worried about. He will play in the World Cup qualifiers.”

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda on March 21 in Kigali and then take on Zimbabwe four days later in Uyo.