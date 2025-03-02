  • Sunday, 2nd March, 2025

Super Eagles World Cup Rival, Zimbabwe, Suffer Injury Blow 

Sport | 4 hours ago

Zimbabwe will be without star midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, when they take on the Super Eagles in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier in Uyo later this month.

The Luton Town defensive midfielder Nakamba suffered a calf injury in action against Watford. He will be sidelined for the next six weeks

Nakamba is one of Zimbabwe’s most experienced star player having being a full international since 2015.

Zimbabwe are bottom of their World Cup qualifying group with two points from four matches. They face the Super Eagles on March 25.

Meanwhile, an official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has  admitted that Super Eagles Captain William Troost-Ekong is injured, but it is “not serious enough” to keep him out of must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month.

Ekong has not been listed by Saudi Arabian club Al Kholood in their last two league games as a result of the unspecified injury.

However, the unnamed official told SCORENigeria: “It is nothing to be worried about. He will play in the World Cup qualifiers.”

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda on March 21 in Kigali and then take on Zimbabwe four days later in Uyo.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.