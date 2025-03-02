Late Herbert Wigwe’s Associates and Friends Rally Around Daughter

The battle over the estate of the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, has exposed deep divisions within his family. While his will clearly outlined his wishes, his father, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, and cousin, Christian Wigwe, have repeatedly challenged its execution. Amid this conflict, Herbert’s close associates and friends have quietly supported his daughter, Otutochi Wigwe, as she fights to uphold his legacy.

Following his tragic death, Wigwe’s will named his cousin Uche Wigwe and business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as trustees responsible for managing his assets and ensuring his children’s well-being. But his extended family soon contested this arrangement, filing lawsuits that directly challenged Otutochi’s authority as the eldest child and guardian of her younger siblings.

The legal battles took a troubling turn when Pastor Shyngle and Christian filed a motion seeking control over the estate. However, the Lagos State High Court dismissed their claims, ruling that they had no legal standing to challenge Wigwe’s will.Despite the court’s ruling, tensions within the family have escalated. A video that surfaced online showed Emeka Wigwe, Herbert’s brother, allegedly attempting to prevent Otutochi and her siblings from visiting their father’s grave. This incident raised concerns about the emotional strain and hostility the children continue to face from within their own family.

Amid this turmoil, Wigwe’s closest associates have stepped in to provide quiet but crucial support for Otutochi. Whether through legal assistance, financial stability, or moral encouragement, they have helped her withstand the relentless pressure from opposing family members. Their involvement is not widely publicised, but it is there, offering a ground for the Wigwe children to stand on.

The struggle over Wigwe’s estate is not just about wealth—it is about respect for his final wishes and the well-being of his children. In the end, those who genuinely cared for him in life remain the ones working to ensure that his legacy endures.