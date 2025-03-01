Ope Banwo Makes History As Africa’s First Creator Of Fully AI-generated Feature Film, Soundtrack Album

In a groundbreaking achievement for African cinema and music, Dr. Ope Banwo has made history as the first filmmaker in Africa to produce and release a fully AI-generated feature film, accompanied by a 14-track AI-produced soundtrack album.

This pioneering work marks a revolutionary shift in AI-driven storytelling and music production, proving that artificial intelligence can completely transform the creative landscape.

Dr. Banwo, a tech innovator, entrepreneur, and founder of Aiflix360, has once again positioned himself at the cutting edge of digital disruption. With the release of The OmegaMax Conspiracy, Africa’s first-ever full-length AI-generated film, he is redefining what is possible in Nollywood and beyond.

Alongside the film, his team also created the “Omegapro Scandemic” album, 14 AI-generated theme songs written, composed, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by artificial intelligence. The album will be released on Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud, and 109+ streaming platforms worldwide.

“This isn’t just about making a movie or an album. It’s about proving that AI can revolutionize content creation in ways we never imagined.

“From scriptwriting to character animation, CGI effects, voiceovers, and even music production, AI handled every aspect of the creative process. This is the future, and Africa is at the forefront,” Banwo said.

By leveraging advanced AI tools for scriptwriting, digital character creation, voice synthesis, music production, and post-production, Dr. Banwo has shattered traditional creative barriers—offering a bold new vision for filmmakers and musicians across Africa and the world.

For years, Nollywood has thrived despite budget constraints, logistical hurdles, and limited resources. With AI-driven filmmaking and music production, a new door has opened for African storytellers and artists to create high-quality productions without the need for expensive sets, actors, recording studios, or instruments.

Key Highlights of the achievement include a 100 percent AI-generated feature film with no human actors, no physical production sets, and no manual cinematography. Also, the AI-produced original soundtrack album – “Omegapro Scandemic” features 14 AI-written, AI-produced, AI-mixed, and AI-mastered theme songs for the film, creating an immersive experience unlike anything seen before.

OmegaMax with credit to Dr. Banwo has become a global Industry disruptor, pacing Nigeria at the forefront of AI-powered storytelling and music, proving that Africa can compete with the best in digital film and sound innovation.

As discussions around AI’s role in creative industries heat up, The OmegaMax Conspiracy and the Omegapro Scandemic album spark important conversations about the ethical, artistic, and economic impact of AI in filmmaking and music production, even as Dr. Banwo’s pioneering work challenges traditional notions of storytelling and music composition, paving the way for new possibilities in content creation.

“The future of film and music is digital, and AI is the key,” Dr. Banwo asserts.

“This innovation doesn’t replace human creativity—it expands it, allowing storytellers and artists to create projects they once thought impossible,” he added.

With this landmark achievement, Dr. Banwo cements his legacy as a visionary and digital trailblazer, ushering in a new era for African filmmakers, musicians, and tech-driven storytellers.