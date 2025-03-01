Nigeria Emerges First African Country to Host UAE’s Investopia Summit

Dike Onwuamaeze

Nigeria is set to host the Investopia Africa Summit at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, in September 2025, which is the first time it would be held in Africa.

The Investopia, which is the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) premier global investment platform, is expanding into Africa in its bid to unlock new investment frontiers.



These were disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who stated that the Investopia Africa 2025 Summit would bring together thousands of participants and over 100 speakers from more than 20 countries to explore investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.

The event will also feature high impact business matchmaking sessions, further solidifying Nigeria’s position as a key economic driver on the continent.



Oduwole described the summit as a milestone event that highlighted Nigeria’s emergence as a key global economic player as a result of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and the country’s improving business climate.

She said, “Hosting Investopia Africa 2025 in Nigeria reaffirms our transformation into a leading investment hub.

“Our reforms are creating a stable, transparent and high-growth economy. We look forward to welcoming investors from around the world to Nigeria.”



Nigeria, according to the minister, is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for global investors following Tinubu’s administration’s bold economic reforms.

She added that hosting Investopia Africa 2025 Summit at Eko Atlantic City further reinforced Nigeria’s economic ambition, adding that “this visionary city, built on reclaimed land off the Atlantic coast in Victoria Island, is West Africa’s leading financial and commercial hub. It offers world-class infrastructure, a dynamic business ecosystem, and a strategic gateway for global investment.”



Investopia, which was established in 2021 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE Minister of Economy, Mr. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, has rapidly positioned itself as a leading global platform for investment, fostering high-level engagement between investors, business leaders, and policymakers to drive growth in emerging sectors.



Al Marri said, “Africa is a key trade and investment partner for the UAE and Investopia’s expansion to the continent, which boasts some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, reflects our commitment to connecting investors with the opportunities they offer.

“Investopia Nigeria will create promising economic opportunities for both the UAE and African private sector by also highlighting the UAE’s attractiveness for investments in new economic sectors, especially in energy, agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.”