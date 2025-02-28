  • Friday, 28th February, 2025

FG Forges Partnership with IITA to Reposition Agriculture

Business | 2 hours ago

Arthur Eriye

The federal government has announced its readiness to partner with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in a bid to reposition agriculture in the country.

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima disclosed this during his official visit to IITA in Ibadan.

Shettima said the FG is open to embrace modern science and technology in agriculture, hence the visit to establish a partnership with IITA.

According to him, the whole idea is to increase yield via science, knowing that entrepreneur capitalism is embedded in the thinking of the average Nigerian.

“We are here for a real partnership with IITA, which, actually, is a game changer in the agriculture ecosystem towards supporting our smallholder farmers with improved seeds. Of course, the mechanization process is going round, and the Federal Government is importing a lot of tractors and intermediate technology,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General of IITA, Dr Simeon Ehui, had emphasized the importance of the visit and the institute’s role in transforming food security in Nigeria.

Ehui reiterated IITA’s commitment to supporting the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda through innovative research, capacity building and technology transfer.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.