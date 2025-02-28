FG Forges Partnership with IITA to Reposition Agriculture

Arthur Eriye

The federal government has announced its readiness to partner with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in a bid to reposition agriculture in the country.

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima disclosed this during his official visit to IITA in Ibadan.

Shettima said the FG is open to embrace modern science and technology in agriculture, hence the visit to establish a partnership with IITA.

According to him, the whole idea is to increase yield via science, knowing that entrepreneur capitalism is embedded in the thinking of the average Nigerian.

“We are here for a real partnership with IITA, which, actually, is a game changer in the agriculture ecosystem towards supporting our smallholder farmers with improved seeds. Of course, the mechanization process is going round, and the Federal Government is importing a lot of tractors and intermediate technology,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General of IITA, Dr Simeon Ehui, had emphasized the importance of the visit and the institute’s role in transforming food security in Nigeria.

Ehui reiterated IITA’s commitment to supporting the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda through innovative research, capacity building and technology transfer.