  • Thursday, 27th February, 2025

Newstap, SWAN Award Excites Soname

Featured | 37 minutes ago

The Founder of Remo Stars Football Club, Honourable Kunle Soname, has  applauded the management of Newstap publication and the  leadership of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) for counting him worthy to  be among the five eminents Nigeria to be confered with the 5 -Star Award scheduled  to take place on  March 7th at the Eko Club,  Surulere,  Lagos. 

While receiving the award letter in his office at the Remo Stars Stadium,  Ikenne Remo, Soname said  what he has been doing is to secure the future  especially in the area of youth development.

According to him, whatever anyone is doing to develop the youth and the community, such people will gain  from it in  the future.

“I want to thank the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria and the Management of  Newstap  Media  for considering me for this award. I’m sure that you are quite aware that I’m not really a man for the stage, but I particularly like this because it’s coming from  organisations I respect so much. I want to thank you for considering me worthy. I  promise that we will continue to do what we have been doing. 

He further  stated “I don’t even consider it as doing much for people. I think it is more of doing it for myself.    Money you don’t spend on youth development, you’ll end up spending it on security. So if you organize programmes, schemes, infrastructures that will keep the kids busy and take them off the streets, you are actually protecting yourself.  

“Some of the kids that you’ve taken off  the streets might actually  have been  those that will have haunt you later in life if you had  not taken them off the street. So whatever you are  doing in youth development,   you are doing it for yourself,  your security  and safety. So I honestly don’t think I need any award for what I’m doing because I’m doing it for myself.”

Present at the presentation ceremony were the Editor  of Newstap, Ifeanyi Eduzor, Secretary Southwest SWAN, Charles Ogundiya and Chairman of the Awards  Committee, John Joshua -Akanji.

The 5- Star Award  takes  place on Friday, March 7, at Eko Club, Surulere Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.