Ribadu: I Will Not Join Issues With El-rufai

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said he would not join issues with former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, who alleged that Ribadu was behind his current ordeal with the anti-graft agencies and the Kaduna State House of Assembly because the NSA wants to be President in 2031 and was determined to eliminate all those he perceived as obstacles to his ambition.

El-Rufai had made the claim in an interview with ARISE News Channel Monday night, during which he said Ribadu was no more his friend as he was the mastermind of his current ordeal.

In response to El-rufai’s allegation, Ribadu said if his silence wouldn’t risk being construed as consent, he would have ignored the former governor.

“I am too preoccupied with my current assignment as to get into a media fight with Nasir El-Rufai or anyone else,” he added

Ribadu said, “despite the incessant baiting and attacks I have never spoken ill of Nasir on record anywhere”, adding, “this is out of respect for our past association and our respective families. I will not start today.”

He however debunked the attempt by El-rufai to hinge the corruption allegation he was facing at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, and the Kaduna House of Assembly on Ribadu’s alleged 2031 presidential ambition and the NSA’s bid to eliminate anyone considered an obstacle.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put it on record that I have never discussed running for president in 2031 with anybody. All my focus and energy are geared completely towards the advancement of Nigeria and the success of the President Tinubu administration,” Ribadu said.

While urging the public to disregard El-rufai’s statements against him, Ribadu said, “I therefore ask Nasir El-Rufai to allow me face my onerous national assignment just as I do not bother myself with his own affairs.”