Nigerian Food Tech Scene Gets a Boost with Olokpo App Launch

Mary Nnah

In a move set to revolutionise how Nigerians access culinary services, the Olokpo App has officially launched, connecting users with trusted culinary experts worldwide.

Founded by Jennifer Onose, Olokpo aims to simplify the process of booking catering services, whether for weddings, corporate events, or intimate family dinners.

With a vast network of professional bakers, chefs, mixologists, and grill experts, the app provides a seamless experience, ensuring quality, reliability, and exceptional culinary experiences.

According to Onose, Olokpo is more than just an app – it’s a community, a movement that seeks to empower culinary experts and transform the food industry.

According to Onose, Olokpo is poised to transform the culinary landscape, providing a platform for experts to showcase their skills and for users to access quality culinary services. “We are excited to launch Olokpo App, which we believe will revolutionize the way Nigerians access culinary services,” Onose said. “Our goal is to create a community of culinary experts and users who can connect, share ideas, and access quality services.”

The app’s launch event, which featured a fireside chat on “Scaling Your Culinary Business Through Technology,” was attended by industry leaders, including the Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, Mr. Emmanuel Audu.

Audu emphasised the ministry’s commitment to supporting the culinary industry, highlighting initiatives like the Lagos Food Festival and Eko Flavors, a cooking competition that showcases the skills of young chefs.

“Lagos State is committed to creating an enabling environment for the culinary industry to thrive,” Audu said.