AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Eyes 50% Intra-African Trade Growth by 2030

Arthur Eriye

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has stated that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol is set to grow intra-African trade from 18 per cent in 2022 to 50 per cent by 2030.

Commenting at the AfCFTA Digital Trade Workshop and Global Market, with the theme, “Unlocking State Exports Potential,” held in Abuja, Shettima who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, highlights Nigeria’s role in digital commerce, citing the country’s 109 million internet users and expanding mobile economy as key enablers.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s advancements in mobile payments have revolutionized cross-border transactions, financial inclusion, and digital commerce, positioning the country as Africa’s digital trade hub.

“The internet economy is expected to contribute 5.2 per cent of Africa’s GDP this year, with the digital economy projected to grow to $180 billion, up from $115 billion in 2020,” he noted.

Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to modernising passport application systems and upgrading port infrastructure to streamline trade, reduce customs processing times, and strengthen the country’s role in handling West Africa’s cargo.

“We must move from policy discussions to implementing digitally enabled trade that fosters economic prosperity,” he urged.

The African Union (AU) recently recognised Nigeria as the Digital Trade Champion for Africa under the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol, a status confirmed during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, warns that any nation failing to embrace digital trade risks being left behind. He commends the Tinubu administration for its achievements in the ICT sector.

“Digital trade platforms have broken traditional barriers, allowing businesses of all sizes to access regional and global markets more efficiently,” he says.

