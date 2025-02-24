Anambra 2025: Umeoji, Four Others Jostle for APC Guber Ticket

Nnenna Agbai dissects the chances of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State to defeat the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance in the state using Hon Chukwuma Umeoji as the right vehicle to drive home victory for the party.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has become a formidable opposition force in Anambra State, now stands at a historic crossroads with the chance to write history and redefine its political legacy in the South East region. As the party’s grassroots support continues to grow, particularly under the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, it now has a good standing to solidify its presence and influence in a region where it has historically faced some level of resistance, if not until recently. This time, is not just about winning an election; it is about designing a narrative that resonates deeply with the people of Anambra State.

By April, 2025, in line with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC, like other political parties, will conduct its primary election to select its flag bearer for the highly anticipated Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November, 2025.

The primary election represents more than a routine political exercise; it is a defining moment for the party to demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles, internal cohesion, and strategic foresight. The choice of candidate will not only determine the party’s chances to win the state but will also signal its readiness to address the aspirations and challenges of Anambra’s diverse and politically astute electorate.

The APC’s decision in this critical juncture must reflect a deep understanding of the political dynamics in Anambra State, where the electorate values competence, grassroots connection, and a proven track record of service. The party must seize this opportunity to present a candidate who embodies these qualities- a leader capable of uniting the party, inspiring confidence among the electorate, and delivering transformative governance. This is the moment for the APC to rise above conventional politics and make a choice that will not only secure victory but also lay the foundation for lasting impact in the South East region.

So far, the APC has yet to finalise the mode of selection for its gubernatorial candidate. While the leadership has remained tight-lipped on whether it will opt for a direct primary, indirect primary, or consensus candidacy, political insiders suggest that the party may lean towards a direct primary to foster a sense of belonging among the aspirants. Although this remains speculative, the political landscape is already buzzing with activity, as no fewer than five aspirants have formally declared their intention to contest for the party’s ticket.

Among the notable contenders are Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, the Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and former representative of Aguata Federal Constituency; Hon. Nicholas Ukachukwu; Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, an academician and entrepreneur; Hon. Johnbosco Onukwo, a legal practitioner and former legislator; and Chief Paul Chukwuma.

Of these aspirants, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji stands out as a frontrunner, not only due to his extensive political pedigree but also because of his strong grassroots appeal.

His political trajectory, marked by a consistent commitment to service and development, has endeared him to the masses, making him a formidable force in the race. Umeoji’s stint as a federal legislator, local government chairman, and his current role in a key federal agency underscore his administrative competence and deep understanding of governance.

His ability to connect with the grassroots, demonstrated through numerous initiatives and community development projects, positions him as a candidate who can galvanize widespread support across Anambra State.

While other aspirants bring their own strengths to the table, Umeoji embodies every quality needed in a leader, which makes him the most compelling choice for the APC as it seeks to consolidate its presence in the South East and secure a decisive victory in the upcoming election.

Umeoji’s interest in politics began during his secondary school days, where he held various leadership positions, laying the foundation for a career marked by service and excellence. At the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Umeoji actively participated in student politics, rising to the position of Deputy Speaker of the Students’ Parliament and later becoming a Student Senator in the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). These early experiences honed his leadership skills and deepened his understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people. He was later appointed the Coordinator Civil Liberties Organization and member of the Youth Solidarity for South Africa and Namibia.

His entry into active politics was driven by a desire to address the underdevelopment of his native Aguata. Following in the footsteps of his father, Sir Andy Umeoji, who served as a representative and local government chairman, Umeoji brought a unique blend of business acumen and policy expertise to the political arena. As a seasoned businessman and managing director of two private companies, he understood the importance of strategic planning and effective governance, qualities that have defined his political career.

In 2007, Umeoji won the National Assembly election to represent Aguata Federal Constituency under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) marking the beginning of a distinguished legislative career.

His tenure in the National Assembly was characterized by a commitment to grassroots development and effective representation. Over the years, he has held numerous leadership positions, including Board Member of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, in 2012; Executive Chairman of the Aguata Local Government Council in 2014; and Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Anambra State Chapter.

These roles have equipped him with a deep understanding of governance at both the local and state levels, making him uniquely qualified to lead Anambra State. In 2017, he was made the Transition Committee Chairman of Oguta Local Government and many others.

Umeoji’s political career has also been marked by his ability to build bridges and foster unity. In 2019, he won a second term to represent Aguata Federal Constituency at the 9th National Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). His ability to navigate different political platforms while maintaining a focus on service and development speaks to his pragmatism and dedication to the people. As a former member of the ECOWAS Parliament and a senatorial candidate for the APC in the 2023 general election, Umeoji has demonstrated his capacity to represent Anambra State on both national and international stages. His current role as the Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), following his appointment by President Tinubu, further underscores his competence and the trust placed in him by national leaders.

One of Umeoji’s most compelling qualities is his deep connection to the grassroots. Throughout his career, he has consistently prioritised the needs of the people, earning their trust and loyalty. His commitment to community service is evident in his establishment of the African Centre for Widows Empowerment, an initiative that has positively impacted the lives of widows across Nigeria and West Africa. Through this platform, Umeoji has provided widows with access to education, skill acquisition programs, and seed money for small businesses, empowering them to achieve financial independence and improve their quality of life.

Umeoji’s dedication to youth empowerment is equally noteworthy. He has implemented scholarship schemes and skill acquisition programmes for young people, providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. His initiatives have also extended to market women, whom he has supported through seed money empowerment programs. These efforts have not only improved the lives of countless individuals but have also strengthened the social and economic fabric of Anambra State.

In recognition of his contributions to community development, Umeoji has been honoured with numerous traditional titles, including Oba Aguata by the Aguata Traditional Rulers Council, IDE II in his hometown Ezinifite, and Dikeora Ndigbo n’Ukpo, among others.

These titles reflect the deep respect and admiration he has earned from traditional rulers and communities across Anambra State. Umeoji’s ability to connect with people at the grassroots level is a critical asset for the APC, as it ensures that the party’s campaign resonates with the everyday struggles and aspirations of the electorate.

Anambra State is a politically diverse and dynamic environment, requiring a leader who can unite different factions and build a broad coalition of support, particularly at a time like this in its history. Umeoji’s ability to navigate complex political landscapes and foster unity makes him the ideal candidate to lead the APC to victory. As the National Patron of the Tinubu/Shettima Ambassadors (TSA) and a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Stakeholders Special Duties and Contact and Mobilization committees, Umeoji has demonstrated his capacity to rally support for the party at both the state and national levels.

His vision for Anambra State is deeply rooted in inclusive development and good governance. He understands the importance of addressing critical issues such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and job creation. His experience as a legislator, local government chairman, and public servant has equipped him with the skills and knowledge needed to implement policies that will drive sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all Anambra residents.

The APC’s success in Anambra State depends on its ability to present a candidate who can unite the party, inspire the electorate, and deliver on the promise of good governance. Umeoji embodies these qualities, making him the best choice for the party’s governorship ticket. His extensive political experience, deep grassroots connection, and proven track record of leadership position him as a candidate who can not only win the election but also govern effectively.

With him on the ballot for the APC, the party will send a powerful message to the people of Anambra State and the broader Nigerian electorate: that it is committed to competent, inclusive, and responsive leadership. A victory in Anambra would strengthen the APC’s position in the Southeast. It would also serve as a testament to the party’s ability to adapt and connect with diverse constituencies across the country.

The APC has a golden opportunity to make history in Anambra State by picking Chukwuma Umeoji as its governorship candidate. His impressive political career, firm commitment to community service, and proven ability to connect with the grassroots make him the ideal leader to unite the party, inspire the electorate, and deliver transformative governance to Anambra State.

The time to act is now. Let the APC choose wisely, and let Anambra State reap the rewards of a leader who truly understands and represents its people.

-Agbai writes from Abuja