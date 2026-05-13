Ondo Urges Peace, Unity Ahead of APC Primaries

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Government has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly during the party’s forthcoming primaries, urging aspirants and supporters to place unity above personal ambition as the state prepares for a crucial internal democratic exercise.

The primaries, scheduled to hold on May 15, 18 and 20, 2026, will produce candidates for the House of Representatives, Ondo State House of Assembly and Senate seats respectively.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, the government described the exercise as a critical democratic process for the ruling party and stressed the need for all stakeholders to ensure that the primaries are peaceful, transparent and devoid of violence before, during and after the polls.

According to the statement, the state government is committed to ensuring orderliness throughout the exercise in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that Ondo must continue to distinguish itself as a model of political maturity and democratic excellence.

“The forthcoming primaries represent another important democratic process for our great party, and all aspirants, leaders and supporters must ensure the exercise remains hitch-free, transparent and free from rancour,” the statement said.

It added that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains committed to preserving peace and stability across the state during the exercise.

“The governor is resolute in maintaining orderliness throughout the primaries. Ondo State must continue to set the standard for democratic conduct through the maturity and discipline of party members,” Ajanaku stated.

The government also reaffirmed its alignment with the directive of the National Working Committee of the APC that direct primaries should be adopted where no consensus candidate emerges, stressing that the Ondo chapter of the party remains committed to the guidelines and internal democratic principles laid down by the national leadership.

According to the statement, adherence to the party’s constitutional processes would further strengthen internal democracy and enhance confidence in the credibility of the exercise.

The government described the primaries as a significant step in consolidating the party’s preparations for future electoral victories, particularly ahead of President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

It noted that unity, discipline and peaceful coexistence among party members would further reinforce the APC as a formidable political family working toward a shared objective.

“The success of these primaries will further position the party for greater electoral success. Unity and peaceful coexistence remain the pillars upon which our collective aspirations can be achieved,” the statement stressed.

The state government therefore appealed to all stakeholders to prioritise the collective interest of the party and the state above individual political ambitions.

It also urged security agencies, electoral officials and party faithful to cooperate fully to ensure a credible and successful exercise across the state.