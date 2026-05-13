Anambra Assembly Confirms Soludo’s 18 Commissioners, Gov Sends New 3 Nominees

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State House of Assembly has confirmed the 18 commissioner nominees earlier sent to them by Governor Chukwuma Soludo on May 4, 2026.

The list comprised second timers like the former commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor to be incharge of Information and Value Reformation , former commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike and Commissioner for Lands, Prof Offonze Amuchiazu, SAN.

The others confirmed during plenary on Wednesday are; Chief Ugoji Amedu for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism and Dr Clem Aguiyi for Environment.

Others include ; Agriculture — Dr. Ben Chuks Odoemena, Budget and Economic Planning— Mr. Chukwukadibia Okoye, Education — Dr. Ekene Ogugua

Finance — Mr. Izuchukwu M. Okafor.

Justice and Attorney-General — Barr. Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN

Local Government and Community Affairs— Barr. Vin Ezeaka

Petroleum and Mineral Resources — Prof. Charles Ofoegbu.

Physical Planning and Urban Development — Barr. Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu, Power — Engr. Casmir Chinenye Agummadu, Works and Infrastructure — Arc. Okey Ezeobi, Transport — Hon. Eddy Ibuzo ,Women Affairs and Social Development — Mrs. Esther Chinyere Onyekesi, and Youth Development and Sports — Mr. Patrick Agha Mba.

They were confirmed exactly 3.38pm by the Lawmakers, after the report presented by the screening committee, led by Hon Noble Igwe,(Ogbaru 1) constituency.

Before discharging the new commissioners from the plenary, the speaker, Hon Somtochukwu Udeze, charged them to be prudent in discharge of their duties.

“If Anambra will be a destination, I want all of us to work together. It is a new beginning from today in the state. Leadership is a responsibility, as you assume office, it exists on the table.

“Every decision you make, you must answer the question, how does it improve the lives of the people? You have to always make yourselves accessible to the people,” Udeze said.

Meanwhile, Prof Soludo has sent a second batch of nominees to the assembly for confirmation.

The new list includes; Arc. Henry Arinze – Commissioner Designate For Housing; Mr. Nonso Chukwuma Ebonwu – Commissioner Designate For Commerce and Dr. Ezeaka Augustine Uwaeme – Executive Secretary Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA).

The new names were read by the speaker, Hon Somtochukwu Udeze during Wednesday’s plenary and referred the new list to the Committee on Screening And Election Matters.