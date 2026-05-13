Barau Lauds Tinubu Over Peaceful APC Primaries

* Says consensus arrangement fostering unity, reducing tension ahead of general election

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, on Wednesday commended President Bola Tinubu for promoting unity and ensuring the peaceful conduct of the ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists on his return to Abuja from Kano, where he emerged as the consensus candidate for the Kano North Senatorial District, Barau described the development as a reflection of Tinubu’s commitment to internal democracy and cohesion within the ruling party.

He said the adoption of consensus arrangements in several states had helped to ease tension and minimise conflicts among party members ahead of the 2027 general election.

Barau attributed the growing stability within the APC to Tinubu’s long-standing political experience and understanding of grassroots politics, noting that the president had continued to guide party leaders towards reconciliation and unity.

According to him, the consensus model was designed to create a conducive atmosphere for the emergence of candidates and prevent disputes capable of weakening the party before the polls.

“The credit goes to Mr President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the APC, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Consensus is based on the premise of encouraging party unity and creating a good atmosphere for the emergence of candidates so that by the time we go into the general election, there will not be much problem,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President further praised governors and other stakeholders in the APC for aligning with the president’s reconciliation efforts.

He also singled out the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, for his role in promoting understanding and harmony among party members across the country.

Barau expressed optimism that the peaceful conduct of the primaries would strengthen the APC ahead of next year’s elections and improve the party’s chances at the polls.

According to him, the ongoing exercise would ultimately produce stronger unity within the ruling party and pave the way for improved electoral outcomes nationwide.