Boy Child Festival Debuts in Abuja, Addresses Social Issues Affecting Male Child

The Boy Child Festival, a platform that addresses everyday stereotypes, deprivation and other social issues affecting the male child, has commenced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The three-day fiesta themed, “The Mask We wear” opened on Tuesday at the Exhibition Pavilion, Garki.

The event holding from May 12 to 14, 2026, brought together students, child right advocates, educators, parents and stakeholders in the creative sectors to discuss the survival struggles the Nigerian male child faces, including abuse, exploitation and the “boys don’t cry “syndrome.

Chinemenma Joyce Nwakanma, Founder, The Boy Child’s Life-Changing the Narratives Foundation, and organiser of the festival, said the initiative was geared towards raising awareness on issues affecting the boy child that were becoming a national menace.

According to her, these societal pressures on the male child often lead to mental health struggles, reduced academic focus, and increased vulnerability to violence or crime.

She said the theme of the fiesta is a reflection of the hidden realities many boys carry every single day across homes, schools, streets and society.

“Many boys have been taught to wear mask of strength, mask of silence, mask of i-am-okay , and that of depression, abuse, molestation, confusion and emotional struggles for too long .

“Society has told the boy child to man up, to suppress emotions, to suffer quietly and to carry hidden burdens alone, and many boys are hunting behind smiles.

“Many boys are battling silently, many are searching for acceptance while pretending to be strong and that is why this festival matters,’’ she said.

Nwakanma added: “Today we are creating a safe space where boys can be seen, heard, understood and valued; where conversation replaces condemnation, a space where healing begins, a space where vulnerability is no longer weakness but courage.

“Breaking the silence means we are challenging harmful stereotypes, and encouraging boys to speak up,” she said.

According to her, the festival is part of initiatives designed by the foundation to restore hope, build confidence, inspire purpose and change the narrative surrounding the boy child.

In his speech, Abubakar Yakubu, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), lauded the organisers of the event, adding that it was an apt and timely intervention.

According to him, boys are taught that vulnerability is weakness, leading them to hide feelings of fear, sadness, or anxiety, which often results in severe mental health and confidence struggles.

“The boy child is important in our society, because they grow up to become fathers, husbands, leaders and everything that society will look up to.

“Therefore, putting them on the right path as they grow is very important, because the family looks up to a man as a father and husband.

“We need to talk to them and get them prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow as the future of this country depends largely on the boy child,’’ he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Agility Onwurah, Chairman, Organising Committee of the festival, said the event offered an opportunity for stakeholders to chart a common front for the betterment of the boy child.

“We are trying to let everybody understand that the boy child is as important as the girl child.

“When you put all your effort into training the girl child, you end up with a neglected boy child.

“So, we must train each and every one of them well, so that the future will be better for us all,” he said.

Highpoints of the event included quiz competition, counselling sessions and presentation of spoken words.