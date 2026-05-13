Collaboration is Pathway to Decimating Terrorists, Says Force Commander

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Force Commander of the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Saidu Audu, has stressed that collaboration and joint operations remain critical to decimating terrorist groups and denying them freedom of action across the Lake Chad region.

Major General Audu stated this during an operational visit to the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in Maiduguri, Borno State, as part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation between the MNJTF in N’Djamena and OPHK.

During the visit, the Force Commander received a comprehensive operational briefing on the activities of OPHK and later held an interactive session with senior officers on key operational engagements.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Major General Audu said the visit was intended to generate fresh ideas and deepen collaboration between the MNJTF and OPHK towards achieving greater operational successes.

He added that the engagement was also aimed at enhancing synergy and strengthening jointness between both formations in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

The Force Commander emphasised that “sustained collaboration remains the most effective pathway to decisively decimate terrorist elements and restrict their freedom of movement and action.”

He described the MNJTF as a unique multinational alliance comprising troops from contributing countries working collectively to restore peace and security in the region.

While appreciating the Theatre Commander of OPHK for the warm reception accorded to him and members of his delegation, Major General Audu commended the Theatre Command for effectively discharging its mandate, noting that its efforts had significantly improved operational successes and brought insurgency under considerable control.

Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, described the visit by the Force Commander as timely and strategic.

He noted that the engagement would further enhance the operational effectiveness of both OPHK and the MNJTF in advancing the security, peace, and economic interests of member nations contributing troops to the MNJTF.

Major General Abubakar also reaffirmed OPHK’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the MNJTF in combating terrorism and insurgency in North-east Nigeria, as well as protecting lives and property to support improved socio-economic activities within the Lake Chad region.