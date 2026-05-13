Fayose, Ojudu Back Oyebanji’s Second Term Bid

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and ex-Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, on Wednesday endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, describing him as a performer and builder who deserves a second term in office.

The endorsement came during the final leg of Oyebanji’s campaign tour held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti ahead of the June 20 governorship election. Fayose, speaking on behalf of former governors in the state, said Oyebanji had distinguished himself through impactful governance, inclusive leadership and developmental projects.

“I am not a member of APC, everybody knows my party, but what is good has no other name. Governor Oyebanji has performed creditably well and deserves to remain in office till 2030,” Fayose said, adding that former governors in the state were united in support of the governor’s second term ambition.

Also speaking, Ojudu said the APC should deliver a landslide victory for the governor, describing him as accessible, humble and committed to the welfare of the people. Senate Leader and Campaign Council Chairman, Opeyemi Bamidele, also urged party supporters to intensify mobilisation efforts across the state.

Bamidele maintained that Oyebanji’s performance in infrastructure development, human capital advancement and promotion of political unity had further strengthened public confidence in the administration, expressing optimism that the APC would record massive votes in the election.

In his remarks, Oyebanji appreciated the overwhelming show of support from party leaders and residents, saying the peaceful conduct of campaigns across all local governments was a strong indicator of political maturity in the state. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue delivering impactful projects while deepening grassroots engagement ahead of the polls.

The APC State Chairman, Sola Elesin, also expressed confidence that the party would secure overwhelming votes in Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, noting that the governor’s performance had significantly boosted the party’s acceptance across the state.