After Several Interventions, Tinubu, Party Leaders Reach Resolution on Lagos Assembly Crisis

*Obasa gone for good, removal to be commuted to resignation

*Meranda to also stand down for balance of power in state

*New speaker to emerge from Lagos West, largest senatorial district in the state

*President not keen on ex-speaker, but angry he was blindsided by impeachment

After several weeks of back and forth and in spite of a subsisting court case over the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, President Bola Tinubu and some leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), weekend, reached a political solution considered a win-win for all parties.



Sources at the villa hinted that Tinubu had received many prominent party leaders, including former APC national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba; Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake; and a former commissioner in Lagos State, whose name the source refused to disclose for political reasons.

Ahead of the meeting between the president and the party leaders, the source added that another prominent Nigerian and nonagenarian from the South-west (name withheld) had also met the president over the Assembly matter and other national concerns, during which he pleaded with the president to consider his request on Lagos as his birthday gift.



THISDAY gathered that the president met with different people on the Lagos Assembly matter, with each analysing the implications of letting the situation escalate beyond the point it was at the moment, even though some damage had been done. It was against this backdrop, the source said, that the meeting agreed that Obasa’s removal had come to stay and there was no going back on his speakership, especially as the laws guiding the Assembly were clear about the election and removal of a speaker.



Particularly more instructive was the revelation that virtually everyone, who had something to say on the Assembly crisis, spoke badly about the leadership of Obasa and his conduct for the period he held sway.

They argued, among other things, that if 37 out of his 39 colleagues stood against him with scathing remarks about his leadership, in addition to the position of the political leaders in the state, who also wrote him off, then returning him would be against the tide.



They reckoned that would be dangerous for the politics in the state, and the democratic credentials of the president.

It was on the strength of these arguments that the president resolved at the meetings that Obasa’s removal had come to stay, but a plea was made to salvage his political future by giving him a soft-landing.

It was in the bid to give him a soft-landing, the source added, that a conclusion was reached during the meetings that Obasa’s removal should be quashed and commuted to resignation, the same way the removal of a former deputy speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Funmi Tejuosho, was converted to resignation.



Once that was settled, the fate of the current speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, was next on the agenda and it was somewhat tricky for the president, the speaker being a woman.

The source explained that while the president wanted the elevation of a woman in the politics of the state, the speaker coming from the same senatorial district as the governor – Lagos Central – made it impossible for her to keep her position.



One of the reasons canvassed in support of that viewpoint was that, if the governor was elected from Lagos Central and his deputy from the East, then the largest senatorial district, Lagos West, could not be left out of the power equation on account of the leadership crisis in the Assembly.

The source disclosed that the president was so disturbed about the situation that he asked if another woman from Lagos West could be sourced and put forward, instead, so that the women folk would not allege discrimination in the power game.



Unfortunately, the only woman from that part of the state was not only a first timer, but also elected on the platform of a minority party, Labour Party, making her choice impracticable in view of the power arrangement in the state.

The meeting concluded that Meranda, too, should resign and stand down from the speakership position and allow someone from Lagos West to occupy the office, just so that none of the three senatorial districts would feel alienated.



Further explaining how the state arrived at this juncture, the source explained that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the president did not care about Obasa’s removal, as he was not special.

The source said Tinubu’s response conveyed the impression that if Obasa was unable to manage and carry his colleagues along, to the point that he lost their trust, then the president would not do his job for him.

It added that there was also the feeling that Obasa had served as Speaker for over nine years by riding on the coattails of the president, and that was enough compensation, for now.



However, the source said the president was angry with the fact that Obasa’s removal caught him unaware. He was not just the political leader of the party in the state and at the national level, but also as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. He considered being taken off guard in such situation discourteous, and having attendant political implications.



But after several interventions, the president, the source said, looked beyond the failings of the assembly members, and was now interested in moving forward. This disposition gave rise to the solutions collectively arrived at.