Olawepo-Hashim Inaugurates Asphalt Road in Ilorin Community

Businessman and former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, hasinaugurated a newly constructed one kilometer asphalt road in Ifedolapo community, located in the Pipeline area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Victor Obong Attah, and was attended by a distinguished gathering of political and business leaders from across the country.

Among the dignitaries present were former Governor of Jigawa State and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Asimiyu Alarape; and Chairman of Sobi FM, Mallam Lukman Mustapha.

Others included former Kwara State Commissioner for Water and Women Affairs, Dr. Mopelola Abdulmalik Bashir, and former Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Akaje Ibrahim, among others.

In his remarks, Dr. Olawepo-Hashim emphasised the importance of private sector involvement in infrastructure development, noting that quality roads are essential for economic growth and community well-being. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting development projects that improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Victor Obong Attah commended Olawepo-Hashim for his vision and philanthropic efforts, describing the road as a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the area.

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, also praised Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim for the road project.

In a lighthearted moment, he jokingly renamed the road “Gbenga Residential Area (GRA),” stating that he expected nothing less from a man of Olawepo-Hashim’s stature.

He further noted that people in Kwara did not fully recognize Gbenga’s value as much as those outside the state do, emphasizing his national significance as a leader.

Residents of Ifedolapo community, led by their Chairman, Alhaji Gani Adeshina, expressed their gratitude, highlighting the road’s impact in easing transportation, boosting local businesses, and improving access to essential services.

The newly inaugurated one-kilometer road is an addition to the various micro-level major roads Olawepo-Hashim has mended over time, linking Excellence Hall to the newly constructed Danialu Awolowo Road.

This initiative further solidifies Dr. Olawepo-Hashim’s reputation as a leader committed to national development and community empowerment.