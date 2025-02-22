June 12: Mixed Reactions Trail Revelations in IBB’s Memoir, Questions Arise Over Abiola, Kingibe’s Privileges

Senior lawyers, activists knock, applaud former president

Hafsat Abiola-Costello: I will forever be grateful to my dad, mum for not allowing fear stand in their way for better Nigeria

Abdulmumuni Abiola: It’s healing to see IBB express regret

Ozekhome urges Nigerians to accept remorse, says it takes immense courage to offer public apology

Atedo Peterside: Are we supposed to clap because he told truth after three decades

CDHR calls for his prosecution



Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Wale Igbintade and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

The launch of former military president Ibrahim Babangida’s autobiography, ‘A Journey in Service,’ has continued to generate reactions from prominent lawyers and human rights activists, following his admission almost 32 years after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was widely adjudged freest, fairest, and most credible poll in the history of the country, that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known as MKO Abiola, was the winner.

Babangida officially launched the book on Thursday, in Abuja and since then questions have arisen as to if the Abiola family as well as his vice presidential running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe would get full pension and privileges following the open admission by Babagida that they won the election and the granting of legitimacy to that election by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some public affairs commentators are asking if the law that allows all former Head of States, presidents and vice presidents get payment, security, medical services, accommodation, vehicles, vacation, allowances to family members of deceased presidents, Heads of States and vice presidents, and other benefits would be extended to the Abiola family and Kingibe.

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Wale Igbintade and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos The launch of former military president Ibrahim Babangida’s autobiography, ‘A Journey in Service,’ has continued to generate reactions from prominent lawyers and human rights activists, following his admission almost 32 years after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was widely adjudged freest, fairest, and most credible poll in the history of the country, that Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known as MKO Abiola, was the winner. Babangida officially launched the book on Thursday, in Abuja and since then questions have arisen as to if the Abiola family as well as his vice presidential running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe would get full pension and privileges following the open admission by Babagida that they won the election and the granting of legitimacy to that election by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Some public affairs commentators are asking if the law that allows all former Head of States, presidents and vice presidents get payment, security, medical services, accommodation, vehicles, vacation, allowances to family members of deceased presidents, Heads of States and vice presidents, and other benefits would be extended to the Abiola family and Kingibe.

Buhari had in 2018, directed that Democracy Day should be marked every year on June 12, rather than May 29, in honour of Late MKO Abiola. He had also conferred him with the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) posthumously, in recognition of Abiola as a former president. The GCFR is reserved for President. Also, Kingibe, who was recognised as vice president (VP) had received the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) which is reserved for VPs.

Buhari had in 2018, directed that Democracy Day should be marked every year on June 12, rather than May 29, in honour of Late MKO Abiola. He had also conferred him with the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) posthumously, in recognition of Abiola as a former president. The GCFR is reserved for President. Also, Kingibe, who was recognised as vice president (VP) had received the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) which is reserved for VPs.

With this and the open acceptance by Babangida that MKO and Kingibe won the 1993 presidential election, questions have sprung up as to if their benefits and privileges would also be given to them and their families.

With this and the open acceptance by Babangida that MKO and Kingibe won the 1993 presidential election, questions have sprung up as to if their benefits and privileges would also be given to them and their families.

In his remarks during the book launch, President Bola Tinubu had said Babangida showed unusual courage and patriotism by admitting that the late Abiola won the presidential poll.

He described the annulment as a watershed moment in Nigeria’s democratic history, stressing that the former leader’s admission about Abiola’s victory will help to set the record straight.

The president said he would continue to do his best for the country by making tough decisions to reposition the economy.

In his remarks during the book launch, President Bola Tinubu had said Babangida showed unusual courage and patriotism by admitting that the late Abiola won the presidential poll. He described the annulment as a watershed moment in Nigeria’s democratic history, stressing that the former leader’s admission about Abiola’s victory will help to set the record straight. The president said he would continue to do his best for the country by making tough decisions to reposition the economy.

He called on Nigerians to refocus their time, energy, and resources on building the country that remained their home and be more mindful of changes in global migration laws that could impede their dreams of a better life.

The annulment of the election – widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history – was a seismic event that sent shockwaves through the nation’s political and social landscape. It was a moment that altered the course of Nigeria’s democracy, plunging the country into uncertainty, unrest, and a prolonged struggle for civilian rule.

He called on Nigerians to refocus their time, energy, and resources on building the country that remained their home and be more mindful of changes in global migration laws that could impede their dreams of a better life. The annulment of the election – widely regarded as the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history – was a seismic event that sent shockwaves through the nation’s political and social landscape. It was a moment that altered the course of Nigeria’s democracy, plunging the country into uncertainty, unrest, and a prolonged struggle for civilian rule.

In a rare display of national unity in 1993, setting aside ethnic and religious divisions, Nigerians elected MKO Abiola, as their president. Hope filled the air, the dawn of a new democratic era seemed imminent, and the people believed that their voices had finally been heard.

But when the military government under Babangida abruptly annulled the results, that hope was replaced by outrage, confusion, and a sense of betrayal. From Lagos to Kano, and other key parts of the country, protests erupted.

In a rare display of national unity in 1993, setting aside ethnic and religious divisions, Nigerians elected MKO Abiola, as their president. Hope filled the air, the dawn of a new democratic era seemed imminent, and the people believed that their voices had finally been heard. But when the military government under Babangida abruptly annulled the results, that hope was replaced by outrage, confusion, and a sense of betrayal. From Lagos to Kano, and other key parts of the country, protests erupted.

Civil society groups, pro-democracy activists, and ordinary Nigerians demanded the restoration of Abiola’s mandate and in the weeks and months that followed, Nigeria teetered on the edge of chaos. The press came under siege, opposition voices were silenced, and the military tightened its grip, leading to a dark era of political repression.

Civil society groups, pro-democracy activists, and ordinary Nigerians demanded the restoration of Abiola’s mandate and in the weeks and months that followed, Nigeria teetered on the edge of chaos. The press came under siege, opposition voices were silenced, and the military tightened its grip, leading to a dark era of political repression.

While some have knocked the former president for waiting for over three decades to shed light on issues such as the killing of veteran investigative journalist Dele Giwa and the annulment of the June 12, 1999, presidential election, others commended his contributions to national development and said the book would add to knowledge and support nation building.

Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the late MKO Abiola and Kudirat Abiola, yesterday responded to the confession by the former military leader, acknowledging that Abiola won the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

While some have knocked the former president for waiting for over three decades to shed light on issues such as the killing of veteran investigative journalist Dele Giwa and the annulment of the June 12, 1999, presidential election, others commended his contributions to national development and said the book would add to knowledge and support nation building. Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the late MKO Abiola and Kudirat Abiola, yesterday responded to the confession by the former military leader, acknowledging that Abiola won the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Reacting to Babangida’s statement, Hafsat welcomed the admission.

She stated, “For those that kept expressing doubt that Nigerians had spoken so decisively on that day, I’m glad that General IBB’s admission that MKO won the election can now lay the matter to rest.”

In a statement yesterday, she reflected on the significance of June 12, noting that whenever the date was mentioned, her thoughts go to her parents, MKO and Kudirat Abiola.

However, she emphasised that the importance of June 12 goes beyond them, as it represents the collective hope of Nigerians for a better and more united country.



She explained, “MKO may have been the symbol of the Hope ’93 campaign, but June 12 was about more than one man, it was about the promise of Nigeria that would deliver for Nigerians.”

Expressing her disappointment over the annulment, she described it as an unjust action that cut short a historic moment.

She added, “It’s sad that such a galvanising statement as the breakthrough vote for MKO should have been truncated by an unjust annulment.”

Despite this, she expressed deep appreciation for the courage shown by her parents, stating, “But I will be forever grateful to both MKO and Kudi for not allowing their fears for their personal safety stand in the way of the people’s desire for a better Nigeria. May such commitment endure.”

Her brother, Abdulmumuni, in his remarks on the development, said it was healing for Nigerians that Babangida, expressed regret over his decision to annul Abiola’s victory.



Abdulmumuni said this in an interview on ARISE NEWS, where he noted that Babangida’s admission of Abiola’s victory and his remorse for the annulment validated the long-held truth about the election.

He said, “In the revelations that we heard from the late head of state yesterday, there were two parts for me. The first part was the acknowledgement that Abiola, my father, had won the 1993 elections. That, for me, I already knew that. And it was, for me, even from the young age of eight when the elections were held, I knew my father had won the elections even before they were announced.



“I think the second part was more important for me, the acknowledgement that he felt remorse for the actions that he had taken at the time and also his expression that if he had the opportunity to do it again, he would have taken a different path. I think it’s important that we understand that we’re human and it’s in humans to error and what we need to do is to acknowledge when we make those mistakes and seek forgiveness. So, for me, I think that was more important to me, the fact that he expressed that remorse towards the decision that he had made.”



Regarding Babangida’s admission, Abdulmumuni went on to say, “I think this also was good because once he announced it, he had put the matter to rest. Now, the issue is that he was the head of state at the time and now that he has announced that Abiola had won the elections, he has basically put that matter to rest.”



Abdulmumuni then stressed the need to channel efforts into building a better Nigeria rather than dwelling on past injustices, saying, “My father had a vision and a passion for this country. And I think it’s important that their sacrifice is not in vain. And I cannot be discussing my father’s sacrifice all the time, especially knowing that he had a vision, he had a hope for a better Nigeria.”



Weighing in on the matter, renowned constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), urged Nigerians to accept Babangida’s public expression of remorse over the annulment of the presidential election.

In a statement, Ozekhome called on Nigerians to “let the wounds heal, let the heart melt, and let the spirit of national triumphalism prevail.”

Ozekhome reflected on Babangida’s recent apology, which came 32 years after the devastating annulment.



He praised Babangida for having the courage and humility to publicly acknowledge the wrongs that took place under his watch as president, emphasizing that it takes a strong man to admit past mistakes and seek forgiveness.

“The annulment of June 12 was a traumatic event for Nigeria, leading to turmoil, protests, killings, and the eventual arrest and detention of Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner,” Ozekhome said.

“The move resulted in years of uncertainty, but Babangida’s confession now offers a chance for national healing.”



Ozekhome saluted Babangida for his honesty, saying, “It takes immense courage to admit wrongdoings and offer a public apology for the pain caused to an entire nation.”

“For years, Babangida maintained that the annulment was in the national interest. But now, after decades of reflection, he has acknowledged the tragedy of June 12 and the harm it caused. I have personally forgiven him, as it takes great strength to confess one’s sins and seek atonement”, Ozekhome added.



Ozekhome shared his personal experience of the June 12 crisis, recalling how he protested on the streets of Lagos, facing imprisonment and hardship.

Yet, despite the personal toll, he believes Babangida’s public apology marked the beginning of healing for the nation.



While acknowledging the historical impact of the annulment, Ozekhome also recognised Babangida’s contributions to Nigeria, such as the creation of the Federal Capital Territory and his government’s focus on intellectuals and nation-building.

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) in a statement by its President, Debo Adeniran, said it received with heavy heart the admission of the “infamous June 12 notorious fact by former military ruler.”



“His belated public confessions regarding his role in the illegal annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election is an attempt to hoodwink the unwary Nigerians to believe that the mischievous dictator actually meant well by the brazen sociopolitical and moral assault he unleashed on them by the inglorious act.



“Although we had viewed the June 12 election as being an unfair exercise, going by all the shenanigans that preceded the election. These included prevention of willing political associations from transmuting to political parties; creating political parties for politicians; banning, unbanning of eligible politicians from contesting in the election; the creation of political structures, programmes and manifestos for politicians and imposition of alien ideological leanings on Nigerians.



“General Babangida’s belated admission is not only an affront to the principles of democracy and justice but also a clear acknowledgment of his direct involvement in an act that plunged Nigeria into years of political turmoil, civil unrest, loss of lives and properties and inestimable economic hardship. It should therefore be regarded as a coup d’état to the administration of M.K.O Abiola who was robbed in broad daylight and denied the opportunity of savouring his well-deserved victory at the polls.



“In light of this, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to immediately order the prosecution of General Babangida for crimes against humanity and for orchestrating a coup d’état that subverted the democratic will of the Nigerian people.

“This prosecution should not be difficult since the chief plotter has confessed to these crimes in public and in writing as published in his bloody book that could have been ‘A Journey into Perdition’ mistitled “A Journey in Service,” it added.

Also, renowned human rights advocate and former chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, questioned why Babangida waited until all members of the 1993 Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) had died before portraying himself as a “passenger” in the decision to annul the June 12 presidential election.



The Founder, Stanbic IBTC, Atedo Peterside, wrote on his X handle: “IBB admitting in 2025, that MKO Abiola won June 12 presidential election in 1993, is as significant as him admitting that night follows the day. Are we supposed to clap because he told the truth after three decades? Am I missing something?”

Also, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Odinkalu criticised Babangida for allegedly fabricating accusations against deceased figures while presenting himself as a “victim” of history.



He argued that Babangida’s failure to provide corroborating evidence for claims made in his book, especially regarding the annulment of the June 12 election—widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest poll—damns him further.



Odinkalu wrote: “Ibrahim Babangida’s book is filled with allegations against dead men and women. He waited until they were all dead, leaving no one alive to challenge him. He portrays himself as a victim of these deceased figures, which only further damns him as lacking in character.”



He also criticised Babangida for not producing any contemporaneous records, minutes, or notes to support his claims, calling him “The Grand Commander of the Order of Cowardice.”

“How was someone so devoid of character and values allowed to dominate Nigeria’s military-political landscape for so long?” Odinkalu asked, referencing Babangida’s role in orchestrating coups and installing military rulers like Sani Abacha.



The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, wrote: “IBB’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy and his strong support for entrepreneurship and private sector growth remain immeasurable. Under his leadership, Nigeria witnessed substantial growth, particularly in the financial sector.



“He played a key role in fostering a united and equitable Nigeria and economic landscape, ensuring policies that strengthened national cohesion and economic development.

“Documenting such experiences is a welcome development, as it allows us to learn from those who have served and left a lasting impact on the nation. I look forward to reading this book, which undoubtedly holds valuable lessons.



“As someone committed to continuous learning, I will always align myself with knowledge drawn from documented experiences and historical records, as well as contribute to the legacy library.”

Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN), however, praised Babangida for writing the book, noting that it provides Nigerians with insights into the national issues that defined his administration and the period in which he managed Nigeria’s political and legislative affairs.

“I believe we must acknowledge that General Babangida contributed to the development of the Nigeria we have today,” Nwobike said.



“Although opinions on his governance are divided, it cannot be denied that positive changes were introduced during his tenure. However, his lowest point was the annulment of the June 12 election, which was widely believed to have been won by the late Chief MKO Abiola. I wish him well and hope the book helps guide our current and future leaders to better organise the nation’s affairs.”

Prominent legal practitioner Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) also weighed in, emphasising that nothing could erase the pain caused by the cancellation of the June 12 election. He stressed that the winner of that election, MKO Abiola, paid the ultimate price for it.



“There is hardly anything anyone can say that would remove the pain of the cancellation,” Sowemimo stated. “The man who won that election was deprived of his victory. He lost his life and made the ultimate sacrifice as a result. His wife was also killed. There can never be any compensation for the losses to the family or the nation. It was gratifying that President Buhari later recognised the legitimacy of that election.”



However, Sowemimo pointed out that those responsible for the disruption of the election have never been held accountable.

“It is good that Babangida has written the book, but I don’t think it’s enough for him to simply claim responsibility without facing consequences for his actions,” he said.

To the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media & Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, Babangida still enjoys tremendous goodwill across different social and economic segments of the country 32 years after office.

“Talking about his tenure in office, apart from the annulment of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, which will remain an albatross on his neck forever, IBB was a remarkable President. He opened up the economy from government control and liberalised the banking and broadcast media sectors, among others,” he added.