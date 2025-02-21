Ugbor: Fulani Herdsmen Have Taken Over 40% of Benue Land

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in Benue State, Hon Terseer Ugbor, has sent a Save Our Soul message to President Bola Tinubu and nation’s security agencies over the nefarious activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen terrorising his home state. Deji Elumoye reports.

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Terseer Ugbor, has raised the alarm that suspected Fulani herdsmen have taken over 40 percent of the entire land in Benue State with thousands of people displaced.

Speaking in Abuja on the recent onslaught on Benue people by the herdsmen, Ugbor, who alleged that no fewer than 13 persons were massacred by the herdsmen on Monday, said their dastardly act has produced more orphans in the state.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies to intervene before the people are completely wiped out from their ancestral homes.

The lawmaker further accused the Fulani herdsmen of a deliberate agenda to grab more lands that belong to Benue people.

Ugbor disclosed that from December 25, 2024, till the end of the year, the herders had a field day maiming the people and destroying the property of his constituents.

According to him: “As you may be aware, just recently we had the 2024 Christmas season, we had an attack where the bandit Fulani herdsmen in Kwande local government, which is a border community with Cameroon and this attack took place between December 25 all through to the new year.

“It got so bad that the bandits had the audacity to attack an immigration outpost in that community and burnt down this outpost, which was the only standing security presence that we had in that border community with Cameroon. This immigration outpost did not necessarily have equipment or arms to defend itself. It was more of an intelligence gathering output, but at least it provided a semblance of security presence in the place.

“In the course of that attack, the bandits took a detour, which took them into the Cameroonian territory, and the Cameroonian Gendarmes attacked them and killed so many of them. This thing became headline news in Cameroon, where they mentioned that the Nigerian Fulani bandits are killing and attacking the Cameroon military.

“So, this is something that has a very important international dimension that could become a crisis beyond our control and understanding, if we don’t take notes.

“And then recently, just yesterday (Monday), to be precise, there was another killing that took place by the same Fulani bandits, which are suspected to be based and camped around the Kashmibila area.

“From the last count, we heard that about 13 persons have been killed, and their bodies have been recovered. The Kashimbila area is where we have the Kashimbila power plant, the dam located. And also an airport that has also just recently been commissioned there. “And of course, there’s a university being built, and other national infrastructure coming up around that axis. And of course, with this international border, you will also be aware that the community in Turan in Kwande local government also has a United Nations refugee camp where the refugees from Cameroon, who are running away from the Ambazonian fighters, have been lodged for protection by the United Nations.

“So, this thing has a lot of dimensions to it that, if not checked, will become a major crisis point for our country, Nigeria, especially that region has also been recently found to have natural resources like gold, lithium and other precious stones. So there’s a lot of illegal mining going on in that region.

“Why I decided to call this press briefing is to let the government of the country, and, of course, the government of Benue state and our people at home to know that our region of Benue state is a border community with so much potential to become a major economic hub for Nigeria and the people of Benue state.

“We have clamored over the last few years, that the international border with Cameroon through Benue state should be properly established, and the export processing zone, which was approved many years ago for that region, should be activated, and industrial activities and commercial activities opened up for the region, so that, that region does not become a crisis hotspots, and the country can reap the benefits of international trade, reap the benefits of industrialization, with the presence of the power plant, with the presence of an airport, and then with the natural resources and the access roads around the area, into the international community.

“It’s a very rich and prime area for economic activities and economic prosperity for Nigeria and for Benue state.”

Ugbor further said: “The major problem with this issue is the food insecurity that it is going to bring. And this has started to bring on our people in Benue and on Nigeria as a whole. Because as of the last information we have, over 40 percent of the arable farmlands in Benue state have been taken over by the Fulani bandits, and so our farmers are unable to go to their farms, and the production capacity and the production of the state has dropped significantly because of the loss of produce and the loss of farmland in Benue state.

“So, this issue is a really, really dire issue for our country, Nigeria, and for the people of Benue state as a whole. And not just for my constituency of Kwande/ Ushongo, but across Benue state, there are several other places like Agatu, Guma, Gwer East and Gwer West, where there are series of attacks going on on a daily basis. And this issue has gone on for over 10 years now without proper focus being put on Benue state, like it is being done across other regions in Nigeria. “So, this meeting is to make an appeal to the federal government of Nigeria under our dear President, President Bola Tinubu, who is doing very well in terms of stabilizing the country, in terms of reforms, policies and other areas of our national life.

“But the area of security, unfortunately, in Benue state, we need more support. We need more men on the ground. We need more troops on the ground, and we need to incorporate technology so that we can curb the insecurity that has started in Benue years ago, and seems to be getting to levels where, if not checked on time, we will have a big problem on our hands.”

Asked what the political leaders from the area are doing to curtail activities of the herdsmen, the federal lawmaker said: “But for me, as a representative and as a policy expert looking at this issue from the different dimension, I believe that the solution to this crisis is economic development and economic prosperity for people.

“The solution to this problem is to open up the region to economic development, to industrial activities, to commercial activities. We need to open up the farmlands there. We need to protect those farmlands as an asset for Benue state. Our asset in Benue State is our farm, our farm produce. So we need to see our farmlands as assets, just like the Niger Delta people see the oil as their own assets.

“Our asset in Benue state is our agriculture, we are the food basket of Nigeria. So until we begin to treat the agricultural space, the farmlands and the open spaces that produce the food that we consume in Nigeria, which Benue State produces, we are the number one producer of so many of the food crops that we eat in Nigeria.

“So, our food, our land, our agriculture, is our own asset, and it’s our contribution to our country, Nigeria. So it is until we see that our asset, our agriculture, as an asset, and we protect it as a national asset and as a state asset, and we deploy the required resources to protect this asset and expand these assets, industrialize these assets, we will continue to face this problem.

“A lot of the land that is being encroached on and taken over by the bandits is happening because these are open spaces without any government presence, no state government presence, no federal government presence. So naturally, when the invaders see open spaces without any presence of the government, it is easy for them to take over. “But if there was government presence, even if it was a road, if it’s infrastructure, even if it’s a police base, if it’s a school, if it’s a hospital, something to show that this territory belongs to the people of Benue state, belongs to this community and there’s industrial activity going on in these areas, that activity will create economic activity that will help to integrate people, both the settlers and the indigenes of the areas.

“And this will help to foster unity and foster development in these communities. And we believe that with time, through this economic model, the issues of insecurity will greatly reduce, of course, with the conventional security forces providing cover for this activity to go on.”

Ugbor stressed that the level of casualty in the area as a result of the herdsmen attack was unquantifiable, adding that thousands of his constituents have been killed by the heartless herders.