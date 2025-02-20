Shettima: Quality Education for Nigerian Child Top Priority of Tinubu Government

•Seeks private sector partnership as MTN distributes digital devices to students

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu government to investment in quality education for all Nigerian children, saying it remains top priority for the administration.

Shettima gave the assurance yesterday at the presentation of digital learning devices to students of Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, Abuja, by MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

He called for more private sector partnership in the country’s education system and intellectual capital, saying this is crucial to the provision of quality education for the Nigerian child.

The vice president said, “I want you all to remain assured that investing in quality education for every single Nigerian child remains a top priority for the President Bola Tinubu administration. We recognise that the partnership of the private sector is crucial to the success of this important mission.

“This is why we deeply appreciate MTN for rising to the occasion through this donation to our students. We trust that MTN, as well as other members of the Nigerian private sector, will continue to support this administration in building a future where every Nigerian child has access to quality education and the tools to thrive in a digital world.”

He stated that while education had often been said to be the key to unlocking the future, digital literacy was the master key in today’s world.

Shettima stated, “The classroom is no longer just a physical space; it is now an infinite world of knowledge, only a click away. The most transformative lessons of our time are not confined to four walls but are happening in the boundless universe of the internet.

“This event, therefore, is more than a ceremony; it is yet another opportunity to offer our children a window into the world—a classroom beyond their classroom.”

Shettima disclosed that the tablets distributed to the students were part of the 4,600 devices donated by MTN Nigeria Communications to secondary school students across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

He said the “remarkable gesture is not just an act of corporate social responsibility,” but also an investment “in the intellectual capital of our nation and a testament to MTN’s unwavering commitment to the progress of Nigeria”.

He expressed Tinubu’s gratitude to the leadership of MTN Nigeria, particularly Chairman of its Board of Directors, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, for an “incredible act of generosity”.

The vice president said, “We thank you for supporting the efforts of this administration by investing in the digital literacy of our students. These devices will ensure that our children are as equipped as their counterparts across the world to function effectively in a technology-driven 21st century.”

While commending the leadership, principal and teachers of Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, for the task of shaping the minds of the country’s future leaders, Shettima described them as the custodians of knowledge. He said their role in preparing the students “for a competitive world cannot be overstated”.

“With the partnership of organisations, such as MTN, we will continue to do our best to ensure that you are better equipped to carry out this noble duty,” he stated.

To the students, the vice president described what they were given as a powerful tool to aid their studies and expand their horizon.

He urged them to use the tablets to broaden their knowledge, “sharpen your skills, and prepare yourselves for the limitless possibilities ahead”.

Earlier, Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Ndukwe, said the event marked a significant milestone in the telecom giant’s unwavering commitment to advancing digital learning and literacy across Nigeria and making digital inclusion a reality for every Nigerian student.

He said the tablets – each pre-installed with U-Lesson software – represented MTN Nigeria’s commitment to empowering the next generation with the essential tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, said the flag-off of the initiative was a consolidation of the partnership between the federal government and the private sector in enhancing educational advancement in Nigeria and the realisation of an initiative envisioned by the vice president.

Adekunle-Johnson disclosed that the initiative, to be replicated in schools across the country, would significantly impact science education and digital literacy in Nigeria. He assured that there is more to be benefited from the partnership between government and MTN, which would be unveiled in the nearest future.

Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Mukhtar Shagaya, said the initiative was a testament to the power of partnership between the public and private sectors in advancing the cause of education in Nigeria and beyond.

Shagaya said the numerous challenges in the education sector could be addressed by improved synergy among stakeholders. He pledged the support of the National Assembly in putting in place the necessary legislation that will significantly impact the sector.

In his speech, Principal of the school, Mallam Isa Okuru, thanked the vice president for his leadership and commitment to the cause of Nigeria’s development.

Okuru stated that beyond the distribution of digital devices, the gesture was an investment in the future of the students and the prospect of advancing science education, technology and innovation in Nigeria.